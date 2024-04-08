Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more, April 8th, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night in what will be a vital game for both sides. The Pittsburgh Penguins sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the third-placed New York Islanders, while the Maple Leafs hold third place in the Atlantic Division.

These two teams will battle it out for a playoff spot, as a win for the Penguins could get them breathing on the Islanders' neck while a Maple Leafs' victory could put them at an arm's distance of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Both teams are in red-hot form, with the Penguins coming into this all-important contest on a four-game win streak, where all of those performances have been outstanding. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will be hoping to build on their victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

(36-30-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a good run of games heading into the business end of the regular season. They have won each of their last four games and will look to make it five wins in a row.

The team sits two points behind the Islanders and will want to give it its all and hope for a playoff spot one way or another, even if that means getting a wild-card entry.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injuries

The Penguins head into this key game without star players Ryan Graves, John Ludvig, Jansen Harkins, Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari.

Their attack is led by a rather familiar name in Sidney Crosby, who has contributed 84 points this season in the 77 games he's played in. Closely following him is Evegeni Malkin, who has scored 25 goals and provided 37 assists this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

(44-23-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be hoping to get a win tonight before the teams behind them get any closer than they already are. The team will be hoping to solidify third place with a victory and guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to miss key players due to their ongoing injury crisis. Timothy Liljegren, Calle Jarnkrok, Joel Edmundson, Matt Murray and John Klingberg are out of contention for this game.

Star attacking duo Auston Matthews and William Nylander remain in focus as they continue their impressive season with 100 and 96 points, respectively.

It will be an interesting game for the neutrals, seeing two attacking teams go head-to-head in this potential playoff-guaranteeing game.