Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Utah Hockey Club: Game preview, predictions and odds | Jan. 29, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (20-24-8) is coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Utah (21-21-7) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

Penguins vs. Hockey Club: Head-to-head and key stats

Pittsburgh is 0-1 against Utah

The Penguins are averaging 2.88 goals per game

The Hockey Club are 8-11-4 at home

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.59 goals per game

Utah is averaging 2.83 goals per game

The Penguins are 8-14-5 on the road

The Hockey Club is allowing 2.96 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Utah Hockey Club: Preview

Pittsburgh is on a three-game losing streak as the seven-game road trip will end on Wednesday. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby, who has 53 points. He is followed by Rickard Rakell, who has 42 points, Bryan Rust, who has 39 points, and Evgeni Malkin, who has 34 points.

The Penguins are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic, who's 9-9-4 with a 3.21 GAA and a .894 SV%. He's 0-1 with a 6.01 GAA and a .800 SV% against Utah.

Utah, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak. The Hockey Club is expected to start Connor Ingram, who's 8-6-3 with a 3.34 GAA and a .880 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, Ingram is 1-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .928 SV%.

The Hockey Club is led by Clayton Keller, who has 54 points. Logan Cooley follows with 42 points, Nick Schmaltz has 39 points, and Dylan Guenther has 34 points.

Penguins vs. Hockey Club: Odds and prediction

Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog, while Utah is a -142 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Penguins and Hockey Club have struggled lately, but this is a good spot for Utah to win. The last road trip game is always tough, as players are eager to return home, and Pittsburgh hasn't played well.

Look for Utah to be able to score on Nedeljkovic, as the Hockey Club gets a big home win here.

Prediction: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 2.

Penguins vs. Hockey Club: Betting tips

Tip 1: Utah ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby 3+ shots on goal (-130)

