Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:57 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Pittsburgh (24-30-10) suffered a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday while Vegas (37-18-6) defeated Toronto 5-2 on Wednesday.

Penguins vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Pittsburgh is 7-5 all-time against Vegas
  • The Penguins are 10-17-5 on the road
  • Vegas is 23-6-3 at home
  • Pittsburgh is averaging 2.85 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are allowing 2.72 goals per game
  • The Penguins are allowing 3.6 goals per game
  • Vegas is averaging 3.3 goals per game
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Pittsburgh is on a three-game losing streak and will not make the playoffs this season. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby's 66 points, Rickard Rakell's 53 points, Bryan Rust's 47 points and Erik Karlsson's 45 points.

They are set to start Alex Nedeljkovic who is 12-13-5 with a 3.14 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he is 1-0 with a 0.75 GAA and a .979 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas is on a three-game winning streak and is one of the best teams in the NHL. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who is 23-10-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 1-1-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .932 SV%.

The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 74 points, Mark Stone with 51 points and Tomas Hertl and Shea Theodore with 48 points each.

Penguins vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +190 underdog while Vegas is a -230 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Penguins have been struggling this season and going on the road to play Vegas is a tough spot to be in. The problem for Pittsburgh this season has been its goaltending which will likely struggle as Vegas has one of the best offenses in the league.

Look for Vegas to get out to an early lead and score plenty of goals to get the win at home.

Prediction: Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2.

Penguins vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (-230)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Tomas Hertl 3+ shots on goal (+125)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
