Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins wrap up a disappointing 2024-25 campaign on Thursday night, when they host the rival Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh (33-36-12) has been off since Sunday afternoon's 4-1 loss at home to Boston, while Washington (51-21-9) earned a 3-1 road win over the NY Islanders on Tuesday night.

Ad

Penguins vs. Capitals: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Pens have a 124-107-16-3 record against the Caps.

The Penguins are 67-47-7-1 at home against the Capitals.

The Capitals lead the season series 2-1. Thursday is the fourth and final matchup in 2024-25.

Pittsburgh averages 3.53 goals per game against Washington.

The Capitals average 3.51 goals per game against the Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Preview

It's been another lost year in Pittsburgh. The Penguins (74 points) are set to finish as the seventh seed in the Metropolitan Division and potentially as low as 26th in the overall league standings.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Washington (111 points) has been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this year, cruising to a Metropolitan Division title from the start. They will be heavily favored in a first-round matchup against either Montreal or Columbus.

Forwards Noel Acciari (undisclosed), Bokondji Imama (biceps), Blake Lizotte (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (lower body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), and Tommy Novak (lower body) all remain out for the Pens. Star defenseman Kris Letang (chest) recently underwent a heart procedure and will also miss Thursday night's finale.

Ad

For Washington, goaltender Logan Thompson (upper body) and breakout forward Aliaksei Protas (foot) are still out, while some other players may sit out for rest before the playoffs.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

Penguins vs. Capitals: Odds and Predictions

The Penguins open as slight underdogs to take down the Capitals at home on Thursday night. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Ad

Pittsburgh is +110 to win on the moneyline.

Washington is -135 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Washington -1, which is +250.

The over/under is 7.5 goals.

The over-goals is +255, while the under-goals is -400.

Prediction:

While Pittsburgh has already been eliminated and Washington has clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference, this could still be an entertaining game. Expect plenty of goals, potentially from Crosby and Ovechkin, that result in the Capitals hanging on to win a high-scoring affair in game 82.

Score Prediction: Capitals 5 - Penguins 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama