Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 4th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT, with the game being streamed on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 34-30-11 and in 11th place in the East. Pittsburgh is coming off a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils to extend its win streak to two. However, the Penguins' playoff chances are fading.

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 84 points, Evgeni Malkin has 59 points, Bryan Rust has 50 points and Erik Karlsson has 47 points.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are 36-28-10 and in eighth place in the East as the Caps are holding onto the final Wild Card spot. Washington is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, as the Caps are on a three-game losing skid.

The Capitals have been led by Dylan Strome who has 62 points, Alex Ovechkin has 59 points, John Carlson has 48 points and Connor McMichael has 32 points,

Penguins vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Washington is 2-1 against Pittsburgh this season.

The Capitals are averaging 2.69 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Pittsburgh is 14-17-4 on the road with a -8 goal differential.

Washington is allowing 3.15 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

The Penguins are averaging 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Caps are 20-11-6 at home with a -3 goal differential.

Pittsburgh is allowing 2.96 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

Penguins vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are -115, while the Washington Capitals are slight -105 underdogs, and the over/under is set at six goals.

Washington has not been playing good hockey as of late, but this is a good spot for it to rebound at home against Pittsburgh. The Capitals are 2-1 against the Penguins this season already, and have been able to have success against them.

Washington plays better at home and should be able to edge out a low-scoring game here.

Prediction: Capitals 3, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win -105.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -112.

Tip 3: Max Pacioretty over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

Tip 4: Dylan Strome over 0.5 points -150.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Washington Pittsburgh 0 votes View Discussion