Pittsburgh Penguins vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (30-14-5) aim to halt a five-game losing streak as they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (23-18-7) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg's recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 8, while Pittsburgh suffered a 3-2 road defeat against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 9.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CITY, CITY, SNW and SN-PIT.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Jets have netted 149 goals this season, averaging 3.0 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 115 goals and averaging just 2.4 goals against per game.

Sean Monahan has contributed 13 goals and 22 assists, while Mark Scheifele has 14 goals and 28 assists and Josh Morrissey added 28 assists. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 23-10-3 record, maintaining a 2.22 GAA and an impressive .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have scored 141 goals this season, averaging 2.9 goals per game, while allowing 127 goals, averaging 2.6 goals against per game, placing them second in the league defensively.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 28 goals and 24 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 29 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 25 assists. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 14-14-4 record this year, boasting a 2.45 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 70 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 53-15-2 (75.7%) against the Jets.

In faceoffs, the Jets have a 46.5% win rate, while the Penguins have a 55.5%.

On penalty kills, the Jets boast a 77.1% success rate, while the Penguins have 81.5%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Odds and Prediction

This season, Pittsburgh has maintained a 12-16 record as the odds favorite, securing victory in 12 out of 28 games with odds shorter than -110, which suggests a 52.4% chance of winning today's game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have embraced the underdog role on 16 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponent in six of those outings, marking a success rate of 37.5%. When playing as underdogs by -110 or longer in 16 matchups this season, Winnipeg has a 6-10 record and also carries a 52.4% chance of winning aginst the Penguins.

Prediction: Penguins 4 - 3 Jets

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Kyle Connor to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

