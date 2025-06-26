Porter Martone 2025 NHL Draft projection: 3 potential landing spots for Canadian forward

Heading into the 2025 NHL draft, there's no clear-cut indication as to where winger Porter Martone will go. While the NHL community is in agreement that Matthew Schaefer is going to be the first overall pick, there has been plenty of speculation as to how the rest of the top 10 shakes out.

Although there's no telling where Martone will go, one thing is certain: he won't have to wait until night two of the draft to find out where he'll begin his NHL career.

Three potential landing spots for Porter Martone in the 2025 NHL Draft

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

#1. Chicago Blackhawks

Leading up to the draft, there has been momentum behind the Blackhawks picking Anton Frondell with the No. 3 pick. Despite that, the Blackhawks have Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar on the roster, which could lead to the team selecting a winger like Martone, who is considered to be one of, if not the single best, wingers in this year's draft.

By drafting Porter Martone, the team would be able to select a player who they can pair with Bedard.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#2. Nashville Predators

This past season, the Nashville Predators narrowly finished ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks in the divisional standings. While the franchise has Jonathan Marchessault on their starting line as a right winger, with four years left on his contract, including the 2025-26 season ahead, drafting Porter Martone could give the team its winger of the future.

With his unique combination of size, grace, and two-way play, Martone could very well be the winger Nashville needs for the future.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#3. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers currently have the third-youngest team in the NHL, with an average age of just 27.0 years. While the team has plenty of youngsters and several notable young wingers like Travis Konecny, if they're able to draft Porter Martone with the No. 5 pick, we could be looking at Martone and Matvei Michkov sharing a line.

Although the expectation is that Philly will prioritize a center, if Martone is on the board and James Hagens has already been selected, don't be surprised if we see Porter Martone in a Flyers jersey next season.

