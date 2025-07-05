Predicting least to most successful newest NHL head coach rankings for 2025-26 season ft. Rick Tocchet

The NHL head coach carousel has led to nine new head coaches for the 2025-26 season. Some familiar faces have surfaced in locations, while some brand-new ones will be making their head coaching debuts.

While some coaches will be taking over stable situations, others will face a challenging time ahead. So, it’s worth taking a look at which coaches are poised to have a great season, while which ones may struggle throughout the season.

Predicting least to most successful newest NHL head coach rankings for 2025-26 season

#9 Dan Muse, Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Muse will be getting his first crack at an NHL head coaching job. He’s had a successful track record as a head coach in the USHL and the US National U18 Team.

However, Muse is taking over a Pittsburgh Penguins team that’s headed toward a rebuild. The club has missed the playoffs for the last couple of seasons. So, it’s unlikely they’ll turn things around this upcoming season.

The Penguins’ potentially tough season won’t be an indictment of Muse’s coaching skills. It’ll just be the result of a Pittsburgh team trending downward.

#8 Marco Sturm, Boston Bruins

Marco Sturm has had plenty of international coaching experience, leading the German national side. He’s also served as an assistant for the LA Kings. Most recently, Sturm led the Ontario Reign of the AHL.

The 2025-26 season will mark the first time Sturm will get a kick at the NHL head coach can. But like Muse, Sturm will be inheriting a team that’s trending downward. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back, but they’ll be in tough to make the playoffs in the Atlantic Division.

#7 Adam Foote, Vancouver Canucks

Adam Foote replaced Rick Tocchet in Vancouver Canucks as he gets his first opportunity to be an NHL head coach.

However, Foote is a question mark as there is no telling where the Vancouver Canucks could end up this upcoming season. The club has made an effort to build a successful club. Foote was promoted from an assistant to head coach in Vancouver. So, his familiarity with the team will be a plus.

It’s unclear if the Canucks will emerge like the playoff contender of 2023-24 or the lottery team of 2024-25. If Foote can rally the troops, the Canucks should be in playoff contention this upcoming season.

Foote could be a sleeper pick for the Jack Adams Award next season as the top NHL head coach.

#6 Lane Lambert, Seattle Kraken

Lane Lambert will get his second crack at being an NHL head coach. He last led the New York Islanders after taking over from Barry Trotz in 2023. However, things didn’t go well in Long Island, leading to his dismissal.

Lambert last spent time behind the bench as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That situation allowed him to get consideration for another shot at being an NHL bench boss.

The Kraken are poised to build on last season, potentially making it back to the playoffs.

#5 Jeff Blashill, Chicago Blackhawks

Like Lambert, Blashill will get another shot as an NHL head coach. Blashill last led the Detroit Red Wings, with mixed results. In parts of five seasons, Blashill and the Red Wings were unable to get back into the playoff race.

Blashill will once again be taking over a rebuilding team in the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks have made savvy acquisitions and have a team that’s poised to take the next step this upcoming season.

It’s unlikely the Blackhawks make the playoffs in 2025-26. But the hope is that the team can climb out of the cellar and get to the fringe of the playoff race.

#4 Joel Quenneville, Anaheim Ducks

Former Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville will be taking over an Anaheim Ducks team that has signaled they’re done rebuilding. The team has made aggressive moves this offseason, with Quenneville’s hiring being one of them.

The Ducks improved significantly this past season. So, the next step would be the challenge for a wild card spot in the Western Conference. With the team they’ve built and an experienced coach like Quenneville, the Ducks could be a surprising team in 2025-26.

#3 Mike Sullivan, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers landed one of the most successful coaches in recent history by hiring Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan will be taking over a talented Rangers team that will be looking to get back to its Presidents’ Trophy form of 2023-24. With the talent and experience on the Rangers, the back-to-back Stanley Cup winner could be just what the team needs to get back into contention.

#2 Glen Gulutzan, Dallas Stars

Glen Gulutzan got his first shot at being an NHL head coach with the Calgary Flames. He led the Flames to a first-round exit in his first season, while failing to make the playoffs the next. Since then, Gulutzan has spent a considerable time as an assistant coach, predominantly with the Edmonton Oilers.

Gulutzan is poised to have a solid season with the Dallas Stars. He’s inherited one of the deepest teams in the league despite some offseason losses. The Stars have one of the best young goalies in the league and a fantastic blue line core.

The Stars look on the verge of making it to the Stanley Cup Final. Gulutzan could be the missing piece of that puzzle.

#1 Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers

Rick Tocchet and the Philadelphia Flyers were almost destined to end up together. Tocchet left the Canucks, where he won a Jack Adams Award, to join the Flyers. Philly has a solid team and has made key additions this offseason.

If everything goes well, the Flyers could contend for a playoff spot this upcoming season. Tocchet has shown he can get the most out of his teams. So, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in Philadelphia heading into next season with Tocchet as an NHL head coach.

