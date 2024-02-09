The NHL and NHLPA will host the Four Nations Face-Off tournament and feature the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden in place of the annual All-Star Game in February 2025.

Since the last World Cup in 2016, many current NHL players like Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Hughes and William Nylander have not played for their home countries in an event outside of the IIHF.

As anticipation for the tournament begins, it's never too early to discuss who will get the call to represent their countries at the event. Today, we look at who could skate for Canada in the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Predicting Team Canada's roster for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off tournament

Goaltenders

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers), Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes), Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Since the last international competition with NHL participation, Marc-Andre Fleury got closer to 40 and retirement, Carey Price will never skate competitively again, and Canadian legends like Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo are long gone.

Ultimately, this leaves the country's goal crease for the Four Nations Face-Off tournament as a wide-open competition between unproven netminders like Skinner and Ingram.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

If Canada had any weaknesses, it would be their goalies, with Adin Hill, one of their best keepers, as the only one with a Stanley Cup championship on his resume. Surprisingly, for the first time in a long time, the country hasn't been the goalie factory many NHL fans are accustomed to seeing.

Furthermore, only three Canadian-born goalies have won the Vezina Trophy in the past decade, meaning other countries have developed their programs and are finally seeing results for the first time, gaining an upper hand on the Canadians, which could help them win at the Four Nations Face-Off event.

Defense

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Noah Dobson (New York Islanders), Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers), Morgan Rielly (Toronto Maple Leafs), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), MacKenzie Weegar (Calgary Flames)

Outside of the abundance of talent in their forward group, Canada will deploy the best defenseman in professional hockey, Cale Makar. If the 25-year-old retired today, he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will undoubtedly be a leader on the Canadian team at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, potentially winning the event's MVP award.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

However, outside of Makar, there are no other Norris Trophy-caliber players besides Evan Bouchard, who anchors the blueline for the Edmonton Oilers. As a powerplay specialist, he'd be worthy of addition just for his special teams capabilities.

Josh Morrissey is the strongest defender outside of Makar and Bouchard, while other skaters like Noah Dobson and MacKenzie Weegar are offensively gifted and can score goals in all situations. Recent All-Star Morgan Rielly rounds out the pairings but could be a liability.

Centers

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning), Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks)

It is unfair how talented Canada will be at the center position for the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. Besides the obvious choices for captain McDavid and alternate captain MacKinnon, the Canadians could employ two future Hall of Famers, Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos, in the bottom six.

Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid

Undoubtedly, McDavid is the best hockey player in the world, and the team will be built around him. Meanwhile, MacKinnon could win the scoring title and MVP awards this year, giving their home country the best 1-2 combo in international hockey.

Besides those two megastars, Canada could plug in any player on the third and fourth line, allowing someone like Sam Reinhart, Brayden Point, Mathew Barzal or Bo Horvat to play at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. However, management could bring in two veteran leaders and winners of five Stanley Cups to serve as mentors.

Crosby and Stamkos have 2,656 points and 1,113 goals combined, meaning they know how to win and would work hard to earn their spots on the Four Nations Face-Off team, although they could be there based on their legacies alone.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

But no Canadian team would be complete without former first-overall pick Connor Bedard, whose Canadian jersey has already been stitched. Barring another season interrupting injury, he's a lock to make this team, and the coaches will find ways to get everyone the necessary ice time to score goals and win hockey games.

Left Wing

Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

If Canadian fans were concerned about their goaltender situation, they haven't looked deep at the country's left-wing talent pool. Realistically, Canada cannot employ 12 centers on four lines at the Four Nation Face-Off tournament, meaning some players will be selected to play their natural positions.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman is arguably their best option on the top line since he has chemistry with McDavid since they both play in Edmonton.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will be 36 next year and plays with just the right amount of sandpaper and finesse while being another veteran to help the younger generation learn how to win on the international stage.

Although he could be a long shot to qualify for the Canadian team since most of the country's best players are centers, Brandon Hagel is a former 30-goal scorer who will have four 20-goal campaigns on his resume by 2025.

Right Wing

Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs), Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights), Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights), Tyler Toffoli (New Jersey Devils)

Considering the locks for this team include McDavid, MacKinnon, and Makar, the top right winger in Canada is Mitch Marner, who should already be arranging his travel plans to attend the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Since Marner is one of the best set-up men in the game, he'll slot in perfectly with anyone on the top two lines and help get the puck to those guys while finding the back of the net himself when needed.

Moreover, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault won the Stanley Cup together in 2023, with the latter winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Right now, Marchessault may be the most underrated star in the NHL.

Although the Canadians have no concerns at the right wing, the final spot in the lineup could go to another center like Reinhart or someone who plays the position like Tyler Toffoli, a big game player known to score timely goals, which could come in handy at the Four Nations Face-off tournament.