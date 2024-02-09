Predicting Team USA's roster for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Auston Matthews, Quinn Hughes, and more

The NHL recently announced the Four Nations Face-Off tournament featuring the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden in place of the annual All-Star Game in February 2025.

It's been almost a decade since the last World Cup in 2016. This means that nearly an entire generation of NHLers like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Elias Pettersson have yet to represent their home countries in an international competition sanctioned by the league.

Considering the buzz generated by the announcement, hockey insiders and fans across the globe have begun to think about each country's roster and which superstars would make the cut in February 2025. Today, we look at who will represent the United States in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Predicting Team USA's roster for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off tournament

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins), Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

For the first time in a long time, the United States finds themselves deep at the goalie position with Vezina Trophy-caliber stoppers. Although many would argue that Connor Hellebuyck is the country's best goalie, Jeremy Swayman is in the conversation and has statistically outplayed Hellebuyck since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Jake Oettinger, Justin Bieber, Jeremy Swayman, and Connor Hellebuyck at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Both netminders play on good teams in the NHL, which makes them the favorites to split the duties at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. Meanwhile, the third-string role could go to anyone, including Jake Oettinger or Thatcher Demko, with their role decided in the months leading up to the event, most likely based on how stellar each netminder has played recently.

Defense

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild), John Carlson (Washington Capitals), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars)

Suppose Quinn Hughes continues at his current pace to finish the 2023-24 season. In that case, he's the favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman, giving the United States two projected winners on the back end for the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, with Adam Fox winning the award in 2021.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Additionally, the team would have Charlie McAvoy to deploy on the powerplay or in situations against the opponent's top players since he plays on an edge and is relied on to skate in all critical situations.

One of his partners could be Brock Faber, who may give Connor Bedard a run for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year since the 21-year-old is already averaging over 24 minutes a night and is a crucial player for the Minnesota Wild at a young age.

Although the United States would have plenty of hardware in the lineup, they will need someone with Stanley Cup experience, too, to act as a veteran presence, which is why John Carlson could crack the lineup.

Meanwhile, unbeknown outside of the Dallas area, Thomas Harley is having a career season with the Stars and ranks among the top defenders from his home country in every category. He is a player to keep an eye on moving forward, especially for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Centers

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jack Eichel may be the only skater in the center position to win a Stanley Cup, but Matthews is a six-time 40-goal scorer who may have two 60-goal campaigns on his resume by 2025.

Realistically, both players could be wearing letters on their sweaters as they provide the United States with one of the deadliest lineups down the middle. Meanwhile, Matthews has a shot at earning MVP honors at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Outside of the pedigrees of both those superstars, Jacke Hughes is one of the best players under 25 and spearheading a dramatic turnaround with the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller is one of the league's top scorers this year and is on pace for his first 100-point season while possibly getting penciled in as the fourth-line center for a stacked American team.

Left Wing

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Anyone lining up against the United States in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament will have to worry about Matthew Tkachuk and his offensive capabilities. But that's not all, as when he's not on the ice they would have to deal with his pesky brother Brady Tkachuk, the captain of the Ottawa Senators.

Like their father, U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Keith, the brothers have forged unique legacies in the NHL and are waiting to do it for their home country.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Besides the Tkachuk brothers, the United States could also have Jason Robertson and Jake Guentzel on the ice at the Four Nations Face-Off event, with both players combining for four 40-goal seasons in the NHL.

Even if management opts to go in a different direction at this position, they could select Kyle Connor, another 40-goal scorer, or bring in a former 50-goal scorer like Chris Kreider.

Right Wing

Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks), Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes), Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings), Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens)

Brock Boeser is having the best season of his NHL career, reaching 30 goals for the first time, while Clayton Keller may be one of the league's best-kept secrets down in Arizona.

Additionally, Alex DeBrincat is a two-time 40-goal scorer and was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade last summer, meaning he's almost a lock to make the American team at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Despite being young, at 23, Cole Caufield is one of the core players the Montreal Canadiens are building a contender around and is going to be a three-time 20-goal scorer by the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off tournament kicks off.

Although the United States isn't as strong on the right wing as any other position, there will be plenty of options to consider, with many talented skaters looking to dress for their home country.