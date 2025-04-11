Quinn Hughes vs Cale Makar Stats Tonight: Which elite D-man came out on top after Canucks vs Avs game? 

While the Vancouver Canucks have nothing left to play for other than pride this season now that they were officially removed from contention for a playoff spot, they still have business to attend to.

One of their final games of the regular season was Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

For fans, it was a chance to watch two of the best young defenseman in the game to head to head: Canucks' Quinn Hughes and Avalanche's Cale Makar. Hughes is the current Norris Trophy holder as the NHL's best defenseman, an award Makar himself took home in the 2021-22 season.

Ultimately, it was Hughes and the Canucks who downed Makar and the Avalanche by a 4-1 final score.

Not surprisingly, Makar led all Avalanche defensemen in total ice time, skating in 27:02. However, it wasn't his best defensive outing as he finished with a -2 rating in his 29 total shifts. Makar did pick up an assist on Toews' goal, but also committed two separate giveaways.

Meanwhile, Hughes was second overall among all Canucks defensemen in ice time with 24:08; he trailed teammate Filip Hronek by just seven seconds of ice time.

While Hughes didn't find the scoresheet, he did manage four shots on goal while taking 27 total shits. Uncharacteristically, he also committed a team-high four giveaways.

Makar and the Avalanche may be headed to the playoffs, but it was Hughes and the Canucks who took the bragging rights on Thursday.

Game Recap: Canucks defeat Avalanche 4-1

While it means nothing in the long run, the Canucks managed to pick up a victory in one of their final regular season games.

They took a 2-0 lead in the second period after neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of play; first year Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk broke the ice with his 26th goal of the season followed by a tally from Kiefer Sherwood. Colorado's Devon Toews halved the Canucks' lead, making the score 2-1.

But early in the third period, Dakota Joshua restored the two-goal lead with his seventh goal of the season, followed by an empty-net tally from Nils Hoglander with 1:58 to go in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in the winning effort for the Canucks, while the Avalanche got 26 saves from MacKenzie Blackwood on the night.

Hughes and the Canucks will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Minnesota Wild next at Rogers Place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Makar and the Avalanche travel to take on the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena the same day.

