Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Columbus Blue Jackets | Feb. 8 2025

The New York Rangers will look to return to winning ways when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. While New York heads into the game after a 2-3 Pittsburgh Penguins defeat, the Blue Jackets are currently in a three-match skid, most recently ending with a 2-3 loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

Heading into the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game, both teams want to make a run in the Eastern Conference's wild card race. Columbus is fourth in the divisional standings while New York is sixth.

Per ESPN, the Blue Jackets (60) are just one point behind the Detroit Red Wings (61), who are currently holding on to the second spot in the wild card race. The Rangers (56) are five points outside of wild card contention.

Trending

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad Reilly Smith - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière Chris Kreider - Jonny Brodzinski - Will Cuylle Jimmy Vesey - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Jonathan Quick Igor Shesterkin

Powerplay

Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game and upcoming games on New York's schedule

Heading into the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game, bettors seem split right down the middle regarding how things may play out.

On FanDuel, for example, New York is a -144 favorite while Columbus is a +120 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, New York is a -148 favorite while Columbus is a +124 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $148 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings while a $100 bet on the Blue Jackets as the underdogs could win $124.

Following the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game and the two-week hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off, New York will face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (Feb. 22). This will kick off a back-to-back that will see the Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins the following night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback