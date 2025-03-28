  • home icon
  Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against the Anaheim Ducks | Mar. 28 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 28, 2025 17:22 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Looking at the New York Rangers projected lines for tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the New York Rangers will collide with the Anaheim Ducks in a pivotal road game that could see the team move into Wild Card contention in the Eastern Conference. In their most recent outing, New York came up short in their quest to make it two in a row following a 5-3 win over the Canucks earlier in the week, falling to the LA Kings.

On the flip side, Anaheim is heading into tonight's game after a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins, which built some momentum for the team following a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week.

Currently, the Rangers are tied for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with the New York Islanders, with both teams sitting just one point behind the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference's Wild Card race.

With a win tonight and a loss from Montreal, the Rangers could move into Wild Card contention.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Brennan Othmann
  2. Alexis Lafrenière - JT Miller - Jonny Brodzinski
  3. Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
  4. Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Juuso Parssinen - Matt Rempe

Defense

  1. K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
  2. Carson Soucy - Adam Fox
  3. Zac Jones - Braden Schneider
Goalies

  1. Igor Shesterkin
  2. Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

  1. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
  2. Jonny Brodzinski, JT Miller, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider
  2. Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

Rangers and Ducks' last meeting & upcoming games for New York

Tonight's game between New York and Anaheim will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams this year. Back in late October, the two sides collided in New York, with the Rangers picking up a 2-1 win that extended their record to 6-1-1 on the season thanks to a big game from the team's offense, and a strong performance in the net from Jonathan Quick.

With Anaheim looking to even up the regular season series, and New York looking to move into Wild Card contention, tonight's showdown seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Following tonight's game, New York will be back in action tomorrow when the team plays the San Jose Sharks on the road to close out the month of March.

Edited by John Maxwell
