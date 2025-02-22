Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres| February 22, 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight at 5:30 pm EST against the Buffalo Sabres. With the All-Star break and 4 Nations Face-Off officially concluded, all players have returned to their respective rosters. Both teams are currently outside the playoff race, with the Sabres in eighth place and the Rangers in fifth.

Igor Shesterkin is considered day-to-day. If he doesn't play, Jonathan Quick will replace him, although Shesterkin has practiced for two days in a row. Mike Zibanejad is also day-to-day on the front line but he's expected to play. Center Adam Edstrong is out.

Forwards:

LW Artemi Panarin - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad LW Reilly Smith - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Chris Kreider - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Will Cuylle LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe

Defense Pairs:

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Units:

Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière

Penalty Kill Lines:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

The Rangers are 27-24-4 this year. They currently trail the Detroit Red Wings by three points for the final wild-card spot in the East.

Odds for tonight's Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are favorites on the road against the Buffalo Sabres. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

New York is -152 to win outright.

Buffalo is +121 on the moneyline.

The puck line is New York -1.5, which is +210.

The Sabres are -260 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -125, and the under is +105.

After tonight, New York has two more road games. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 23 at 3:30 pm EST and then the New York Islanders on Feb. 25 at 7:30 pm EST.

After that, they have four straight home games, beginning with a Feb. 28 bout with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 pm EST.

