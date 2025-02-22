  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres| February 22, 2025

Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres| February 22, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:32 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres| February 22, 2025 (Imagn)

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight at 5:30 pm EST against the Buffalo Sabres. With the All-Star break and 4 Nations Face-Off officially concluded, all players have returned to their respective rosters. Both teams are currently outside the playoff race, with the Sabres in eighth place and the Rangers in fifth.

Ad

Igor Shesterkin is considered day-to-day. If he doesn't play, Jonathan Quick will replace him, although Shesterkin has practiced for two days in a row. Mike Zibanejad is also day-to-day on the front line but he's expected to play. Center Adam Edstrong is out.

Forwards:

  1. LW Artemi Panarin - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad
  2. LW Reilly Smith - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière
  3. LW Chris Kreider - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Will Cuylle
  4. LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defense Pairs:

  1. Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  2. K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
  3. Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

  1. Igor Shesterkin
  2. Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Units:

  1. Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière

Penalty Kill Lines:

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

The Rangers are 27-24-4 this year. They currently trail the Detroit Red Wings by three points for the final wild-card spot in the East.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are favorites on the road against the Buffalo Sabres. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

  • New York is -152 to win outright.
  • Buffalo is +121 on the moneyline.
  • The puck line is New York -1.5, which is +210.
  • The Sabres are -260 to cover.
  • The total is 5.5 goals.
  • The over is -125, and the under is +105.
Ad

After tonight, New York has two more road games. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 23 at 3:30 pm EST and then the New York Islanders on Feb. 25 at 7:30 pm EST.

The New York Rangers are favored to win tonight (Imagn)
The New York Rangers are favored to win tonight (Imagn)

After that, they have four straight home games, beginning with a Feb. 28 bout with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 pm EST.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी