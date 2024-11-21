Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against Calgary Flames | Nov. 21, 2024

On Thursday, the New York Rangers will face off against the Calgary Flames in a cross-conference matchup. The game will see the Rangers look to build on a three-game win streak that has seen them pick up wins over the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and most recently the Vancouver Canucks.

On the flip side, the Flames are heading into tonight's game looking to make it three straight after wins over the Nashville Predators and most recently the New York Islanders.

The Rangers are sitting in fourth place in a stacked Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and New Jersey Devils. With that in mind, however, New York has played fewer games than all three of the aforementioned teams.

While the Rangers are looking to improve in the standings, the Flames are sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, tied with the Los Angeles Kings with 23 points. Sitting atop the division are the 11-6-2 Vegas Golden Knights.

Trending

Leading up to tonight's game, the Rangers have Filip Chytil listed as out on the injury report as the center works to get back to 100% after an upper-body injury earlier this year.

With that in mind, the team's lines for tonight's game are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Chris Kreider - C Mika Zibanejad - RW Reilly Smith LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Will Cuylle - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Kaapo Kakko LW Adam Edstrom - C Sam Carrick - RW Jimmy Vesey

Defense:

K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay:

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Reilly Smith, Alexis LaFreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for tonight's Rangers vs Flames game as well as upcoming games for New York

Ahead of tonight's game between New York and Calgary, the Rangers are sitting as slight betting favorites on most major sportsbooks. On FanDuel for example, the team is a -164 favorite to win tonight while on the flip side the Flames are +136 underdogs.

These odds are consistent with those seen on DraftKings where the Rangers are -155 favorites, while on the flip side, the Flames are +130 underdogs. To break these odds down into easy-to-understand numbers, it would take a $155 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on the Flames as the underdogs would win $130.

Following tonight's game in Calgary, New York will head to Edmonton for a clash with the Oilers on Saturday. From there, the team will return home to face off with the St. Louis Blues on Monday, before hitting the road for a two-game stretch beginning with a game against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

From there, the team will end the month on a back-to-back, playing the Flyers on Nov. 29 on the road, and the Habs on Nov. 30 at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback