Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | April 12, 2025

Today, the New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road as the former looks to make a run at the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are fresh off a high-scoring win over the Islanders in the Battle for New York, which snapped a three-game skid for the team.

Ad

On the other hand, the Hurricanes are in the midst of a four-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad Chris Kreider - Juuso Parssinen - Alexis Lafrenière Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense

Carson Soucy - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Ad

Trending

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Urho Vaakanainen, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, K'Andre Miller, Will Borgen

Odds for today's Rangers vs Hurricanes game, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Carolina is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, Carolina is a -215 favorite while on the flip side, New York is a +176 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Carolina is a -205 favorite while New York is a +170 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $205 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on New York as the underdog could win $170 in addition to the original bet.

Following today's game, the Rangers will head to Florida to face off with the reigning Stanley Cup champs on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama