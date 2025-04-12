Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | April 12, 2025

Today, the New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road as the former looks to make a run at the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are fresh off a high-scoring win over the Islanders in the Battle for New York, which snapped a three-game skid for the team.
On the other hand, the Hurricanes are in the midst of a four-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.
New York Rangers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
- Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad
- Chris Kreider - Juuso Parssinen - Alexis Lafrenière
- Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defense
- Carson Soucy - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
- Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
Powerplay
- JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
- Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière
Penalty Kill
- Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Urho Vaakanainen, Braden Schneider
- Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, K'Andre Miller, Will Borgen
Odds for today's Rangers vs Hurricanes game, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule
Carolina is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Carolina is a -215 favorite while on the flip side, New York is a +176 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Carolina is a -205 favorite while New York is a +170 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $205 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on New York as the underdog could win $170 in addition to the original bet.
Following today's game, the Rangers will head to Florida to face off with the reigning Stanley Cup champs on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
