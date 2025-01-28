Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes| January 28, 2025

The New York Rangers will host the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes in a rematch of last season's playoff series on Tuesday at 7:00 pm EST. New York has crawled up to No. 5 in the Metropolitan Division standings with a 24-21-4 record. The Hurricanes come into the game at No. 2 at 30-16-4, 12 points ahead of the Rangers.

New York has no injuries to note on their injury report. All players on the active roster should be available and ready to go tonight if needed. With that in mind, here are the expected lines. Do note that these can change ahead of the puck drop:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Reilly Smith Chris Kreider - Filip Chytil - Arthur Kaliyev Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense Pairings:

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakainen - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Units:

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox Alexis Lafreniere, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Filip Chytil

Penalty Kill Lines:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

The Rangers are at home for the fourth straight game. They're coming off a disappointing 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The Hurricanes are coming off an overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Odds for tonight's Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are underdogs despite being at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

The Hurricanes are -139 on the moneyline.

New York is +113 to win outright.

The puck line is Hurricanes -1, which is +210.

New York is -200 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +150, and the under is -208.

After tonight, New York will travel to take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The next day, they will return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are underdogs at home tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

On February 5, the Bruins come to town at 7:00 pm EST. Then on Friday, New York is visited by the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm EST. On Saturday, New York heads to Columbus to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

