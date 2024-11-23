Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers | Nov 23, 2024

On Saturday, the New York Rangers will seek to return to the win column as they take on the Edmonton Oilers on the road. The Rangers are coming off a loss to the Flames on Thursday, while the Oilers aim to bounce back after losing to the Minnesota Wild, which has dropped their record to 2-3 in their last five games.

New York is fourth in the stacked Metropolitan Division, sitting two points behind the third-place Washington Capitals who have 27 points. The division is led by the Hurricanes and the Devils (both tied with 28 points).

Leading up to tonight's game, New York has just one player listed on their injury report, Filip Chytil, who is out with an undisclosed upper-body injury that isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long.

New York Rangers projected lines for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers

Trending

Forwards:

LW Chris Kreider - C Mika Zibanejad - RW Reilly Smith LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Will Cuylle - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Kaapo Kakko LW Adam Edstrom - C Sam Carrick - RW Jimmy Vesey

Defense:

K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay:

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Reilly Smith, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Odds for tonight's game as well as upcoming games on the Rangers schedule

The Edmonton Oilers are slight betting favorites despite the fact that New York has a better record this season. On DraftKings, the Rangers are +110 underdogs while on the flip side, the Oilers are -130 favorites.

Meanwhile, on FanDuel, the Rangers are +112 underdogs while on the flip side, the Oilers are -134 favorites. This means that a $100 bet on the Rangers as the underdogs would win $112, while on the flip side, it would take a $134 bet on the Oilers as the favorites to win $100.

Following tonight's game, New York will head back home for a game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The team will then hit the road for a clash with the division-leading Hurricanes on Wednesday, Nov. 27 before then wrapping up the month with a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday that will see them play the Flyers on the road and the Habs at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback