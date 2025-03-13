  • home icon
  Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | March 13 2025

Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | March 13 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 13, 2025 18:09 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Looking at the New York Rangers projected lines for tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild (Image credit: Imagn)

The New York Rangers will look to snap a four-game skid when they collide with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Since posting a 4-2 record after the NHL season resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, the Rangers have lost four straight, falling to the Capitals, Senators, Blue Jackets and most recently, the Jets.

In the case of the Wild, the team is heading into tonight's game after a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche this week, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Currently, New York is sitting in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 31-28-6, two points behind the fourth-place Blue Jackets. Despite that, just two points separate the team from a wild-card berth.

On the flip side, Minnesota is sitting comfortably in position to clinch a wild-card spot out West while sitting in fourth place in the Central Division, three points behind the third-place Avalanche.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle
  2. Alexis Lafrenière - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad
  3. Chris Kreider - Sam Carrick - Brett Berard
  4. Brennan Othmann - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

Defense

  1. K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
  2. Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
  3. Carson Soucy - Zac Jones

Goalies

  1. Igor Shesterkin
  2. Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

  1. Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Zac Jones
  2. Jonny Brodzinski, Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière
Penalty Kill

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider
  2. Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Urho Vaakanainen, Will Borgen

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Rangers and the Wild, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Rangers and the Wild, bettors seem to be pretty torn on who they think will get the W.

On FanDuel, New York has -111 odds, while Minnesota has -108 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, New York has -112 odds, while Minnesota has -108 odds.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $111 bet on New York to win $100 via FanDuel in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $108 bet on the Wild could win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Rangers will head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will see them then host the Oilers on Sunday.

From there the team will host the Flames on Tuesday and the Maple Leafs on Thursday, March 20, before wrapping up the week with a home game against the Canucks.

Edited by R. Elahi
