Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | Feb. 25 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will collide in the battle of New York. Heading into tonight's game, the Rangers will be looking to pick up their second win in a row after a 5-3 win over the Penguins on Sunday pushed the team's record to 1-1 since the 4 Nations hiatus.

On the flip side, the Islanders will be looking to snap a three-game skid going back to early February before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Since the NHL resumed play, the Islanders have dropped back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Wild and, most recently, the Dallas Stars.

The Rangers are sitting in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets in fourth place. Meanwhile, the Islanders are just three points behind them in sixth place, with both teams hoping to punch their ticket to the postseason via the wild card race.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - JT Miller - Alexis Lafreniere Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Reilly Smith Jimmy Vesey - Vincent Trocheck - Arthur Kaliyev Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

Defense

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Arthur Kaliyev

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Sam Carrick, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for tonight's battle for New York, as well as upcoming games on the Rangers' schedule

Heading into tonight's Battle for New York, the odds are all but even on most major sportsbooks. Given that the two teams are sitting next to one another in the standings, bettors seem pretty divided on who gets the win.

On FanDuel, "The Broadway Blueshirts" have -115 odds, while the Islanders have -104 odds. Based on the latest lines, it would take a $115 bet on the Rangers to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $104 bet on the Islanders would win $100.

Following tonight's game, the team will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday in what will be their first of four home games over the next week.

After wrapping up February with a home game against Toronto, the team will then play the Nashville Predators on Sunday, kicking off March.

The team will then host the Islanders for a rematch the following night before hosting the Capitals on Wednesday, March 5, before hitting the road.

