Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | March 3, 2025

The New York Rangers return to action on Monday night, hosting the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. New York (30-26-4) easily defeated Nashville 4-0 on Sunday at MSG, while the Islanders (27-25-7) beat Nashville 7-4 on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

The Rangers have had a bumpy season but remain squarely in the thick of the playoff race. Their 64 points are good for fifth in the Metropolitan division, just two points back of Detroit (66 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders are right behind them with 61 points, sitting in seventh in the Metro, five points out of the final wildcard.

Adam Edstrom (lower body), Chris Kreider (upper body), and Adam Fox (upper body) all remain on IR and out of New York's lineup. Reilly Smith missed Sunday night's game due to roster management purposes and his status for Monday night is also in doubt.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafreniere

Line 2. LW Will Cuylle - C J.T. Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad

Line 3. LW Brennan Othmann - C Juuso Parssinen - RW Jonny Brodzinski

Line 4. LW Brett Berard - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe

Defense:

Pair 1. LD K'Andre Miller - RD Will Borgen

Pair 2. LD Braden Schneider - RD Urho Vaakanainen

Pair 1. LD Zac Jones - RD Calvin De Haan

Goalies:

Starter - Igor Shesterkin

Backup - Jonathan Quick

Power Play:

First Unit - J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Zac Jones

Second Unit - Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Brennan Othmann, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider

Second Unit - Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Urho Vaakanainen, Will Borgen

Odds for Rangers vs. Islanders and New York's upcoming schedule

New York is a slight home favorite to beat their rivals from Long Island on Monday night at the Garden.

On Odds Sharks, the Rangers are -115 home favorites, while the Islanders are -105 road underdogs. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $115 wager on the Blueshirts would net $100, while a $105 bet on the Isles would win $100.

Following Monday's game against the Islanders, the Rangers will stay at home and host the Metropolitan Division leader Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. On Saturday night, New York will travel to Ottawa to play the Senators in a game with playoff implications.

