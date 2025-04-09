Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Philadelphia Flyers | April 9, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will wrap up their two-game home stretch when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. In their most recent outing, the Rangers came up short against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It marked their second straight loss after a 4-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Jersey Devils over the weekend.
While at one point, the team was one of the best in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers have since taken their fans on a rollercoaster ride this season. That has seen them fall to the bottom of the divisional standings, and then bounce back as they look to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Currently, the team is ranked fourth in the Metropolitan Division's standings alongside the New York Islanders. Despite that, the team still has a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason via the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.
New York Rangers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable
Forwards
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis LaFrenière
- Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad
- Chris Kreider - Sam Carrick - Brennan Othmann
- Brett Berard - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe
Defense
- Carson Soucy - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller* - Will Borgen
- Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Jonathan Quick
- Igor Shesterkin
Powerplay
- JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
- Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller*, Alexis LaFrenière
Penalty Kill
- Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Urho Vaakanainen, Braden Schneider
- Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen
Looking at the previous meetings between the Rangers and the Flyers as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule
Tonight's game between the Rangers and the Flyers will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.
Back in late November, the two sides collided in Philly, with the Flyers picking up a 3-1 win. At the time, the loss extended New York's skid to five games, however, the team was able to bounce back when the two sides faced off in January. They evened up the regular-season series with a 6-1 win.
Following tonight's game, the team will head to Long Island, where they'll face off with the Islanders tomorrow in the 'Battle for New York'.
From there, the team will head to Carolina, where they'll face off with the Hurricanes on Saturday to wrap up the week.
