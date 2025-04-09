  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Philadelphia Flyers | April 9, 2025

Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Philadelphia Flyers | April 9, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 09, 2025 17:53 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the New York Rangers projected lines for tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the New York Rangers will wrap up their two-game home stretch when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. In their most recent outing, the Rangers came up short against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It marked their second straight loss after a 4-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Jersey Devils over the weekend.

Ad

While at one point, the team was one of the best in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers have since taken their fans on a rollercoaster ride this season. That has seen them fall to the bottom of the divisional standings, and then bounce back as they look to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Currently, the team is ranked fourth in the Metropolitan Division's standings alongside the New York Islanders. Despite that, the team still has a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason via the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

  1. Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis LaFrenière
  2. Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad
  3. Chris Kreider - Sam Carrick - Brennan Othmann
  4. Brett Berard - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

Defense

  1. Carson Soucy - Adam Fox
  2. K'Andre Miller* - Will Borgen
  3. Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goalies

  1. Jonathan Quick
  2. Igor Shesterkin

Powerplay

  1. JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
  2. Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller*, Alexis LaFrenière
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Urho Vaakanainen, Braden Schneider
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

Looking at the previous meetings between the Rangers and the Flyers as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Tonight's game between the Rangers and the Flyers will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Ad

Back in late November, the two sides collided in Philly, with the Flyers picking up a 3-1 win. At the time, the loss extended New York's skid to five games, however, the team was able to bounce back when the two sides faced off in January. They evened up the regular-season series with a 6-1 win.

Following tonight's game, the team will head to Long Island, where they'll face off with the Islanders tomorrow in the 'Battle for New York'.

From there, the team will head to Carolina, where they'll face off with the Hurricanes on Saturday to wrap up the week.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी