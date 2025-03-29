Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | March 29, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the San Jose Sharks, a team sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings this season.

New York lost 3-1 to the LA Kings on Tuesday, and, most recently, fell 5-4 in OT to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

On the flip side, San Jose is in the midst of a two-game win streak that has seen it pick up wins over the Bruins, and most recently, the Maple Leafs.

With less than 10 games left in the season, New York is tied for fourth place in the divisional standings, eight points behind the New Jersey Devils, and just one point ahead of the New York Islanders. Currently, the team is tied for the second Wild Card spot in the East, making tonight's game a pivotal one for the Rangers.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Brennan Othmann Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Alexis Lafrenière Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jonny Brodzinski Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defense

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Carson Soucy - Adam Fox Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Jonathan Quick Igor Shesterkin

Powerplay

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin Jonny Brodzinski, JT Miller, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, K'Andre Miller

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

Looking at the previous meeting between the Rangers and the Sharks, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Tonight's showdown between New York and San Jose will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Back in November, the two sides faced off in New York, with the Rangers able to pick up a 3-2 win thanks to a 92.6% save percentage from netminder Igor Shesterkin and goals from Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck.

With New York looking to close out the season strong en route to a Wild Card berth in the playoffs, every game is a must-win for the Broadway Blueshirts if they want to make it to the postseason.

Following tonight's game, the Rangers will head back home to host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, before then hitting the road for a game with the Devils to close out the week.

