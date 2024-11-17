Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against Seattle Kraken | Nov 17, 2024

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to make it two straight after a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday when they face off against the Seattle Kraken. While New York is heading into tonight's game after a win, the Kraken are riding the momentum of a three-game win streak.

Ahead of the puck drop, all eyes will be on Rangers forward Filip Chytil. Earlier in the week, Chytil went down hard and exited the team's game against the Sharks. Since then, he has been listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, with uncertainty surrounding his status for tonight's game.

While it sounds like there's a chance he plays, considering his injury history, the team may look to play it safe. Assuming he isn't downgraded from questionable to out, the Rangers lines for tonight's game are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Chris Kreider - C Mike Zibanejad - RW Reilly Smith LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Will Cuylle - C Filip Chytil* - RW Kaapo Kakko LW Adam Edstrom - C Sam Carrick - RW Jimmy Vesey

Defense:

K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay:

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Reilly Smith, Filip Chytil*, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Odds for tonight's Rangers vs Kraken game as well as upcoming games for New York

Ahead of tonight's game between the Rangers and the Kraken, the Rangers are sitting as slight betting favorites on the US-based Bally Sports sportsbook with -195 odds. On the flip side, the Seattle Kraken have +155 odds to win the game.

To simplify these numbers, it would take a $195 bet on New York as the favorite to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Seattle as the underdog would win $155. Of course, these odds are subject to change, and betting lines often move as we get closer to puck drop.

Following tonight's game against Seattle, New York will play three more games as part of their current road trip before returning home. Next week will see them travel to Vancouver for a meeting with the Canucks on Tuesday, followed by a road game against the Flames on Thursday.

Then, the team will close out the week with a road game against the Oilers before returning home for a one-game stint to play the Blues on Monday, Nov. 25.

