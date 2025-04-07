Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning| April 7, 2025

The New York Rangers continue their quest for a postseason berth tonight at 7 p.m. EDT. They're hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York enters play at 36-33-7, while Tampa Bay is 44-26-6. New York sits six points back of the last wild card in the East after a tough spell of losses.

New York is a little bit banged up. Defenseman K'Andre Miller and center Matt Rempe are both day-to-day. They might not play tonight. Right wing Arthur Kaliyev is out. Center Adam Edstrom remains on IR as well.

With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like tonight. Keep in mind that it is subject to change before the puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Brennan Othmann LW Will Cuylle - C J.T. Miller - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Chris Kreider - C Mika Zibanejad - RW Jonny Brodzinski LW Brett Berard - C Sam Carrick - RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defensive Pairs:

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Carson Soucy - Adam Fox Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goalkeepers:

Jonathan Quick Igor Shesterkin

Powerplay Lines:

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin Jonny Brodzinski, J.T. Miller, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, K'Andre Miller

Penalty Kill Units:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

The Rangers are at home after a road shutout at the hands of the New Jersey Devils. They've lost three of their last five outings and remain outside the playoff picture.

Odds for tonight's Rangers matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are home underdogs tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

New York is +118 on the moneyline.

The Lightning are -140 to win outright.

The puck line is Tampa Bay -1, which is +200.

New York is -200 to cover.

The total is 7.5 goals.

The over is +255, and the under is -400.

After today, New York has just five games left in the regular season, which may be it for the team in 2024-25. Up first is a home game to round out a short homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 pm EDT.

Then, the team has three straight road games against the New York Islanders (Thursday), Carolina Hurricanes (Saturday) and Florida Panthers (April 14).

