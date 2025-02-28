Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs| February 28, 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action on Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tonight at 7 p.m. EST, the two Eastern Conference teams will face off. Toronto comes into play tonight in second in its division at 36-20-2, and New York is in fifth place at 29-25-4. New York is four points back of the final wild-card spot.
Recently-acquired J.T. Miller was not at morning skate yesterday due to an illness and is day-to-day. Left wing Chris Kreider and defenseman K'Andre Miller (both game-time decisions) are also day-to-day. Defenseman Adam Fox and center Adam Edstrom are both on injured reserve.
With that in mind, here's what the New York lineup should look like. Note that it can change before puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trochek - RW Alexis Lafreniere
- LW Chris Kreider - C Mika Zibanejad - RW Will Cuylle
- LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Reilly Smith
- LW Brennan Othman - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Matt Rempe
Defense Pairs:
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
- Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goalkeepers:
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
Powerplay Units:
- Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox
- Alexis Lafreniere, Johnny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Arthur Kaliyev
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Mika Zibanejad, Sam Carrick, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider
- Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox
The Rangers are coming off a 5-1 thumping over the New York Islanders and have won five of their last seven games coming into tonight's matchup with Toronto.
Odds for tonight's Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The New York Rangers are favorites playing at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- New York is -122 on the moneyline.
- The Maple Leafs are -102 to win outright.
- The puck line is Toronto -1, which is +210.
- The Rangers are -208 to cover the line.
- The total is 7.5 goals.
- The over is +245, and the under is -400.
After tonight, New York has three more home games. First up is the Nashville Predators on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. EST to open the month.
After that, the team will host the New York Islanders on March 3 at 7 p.m. EST and then the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. EST on March 5.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama