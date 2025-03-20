Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against Toronto Maple Leafs | March 20, 2025

  • home icon
By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:00 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Calgary Flames at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers are back in action on Thursday night as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a crucial game at Madison Square Garden. New York (33-30-6) lost 2-1 to Calgary at home on Tuesday night, while Toronto (41-24-3) beat Colorado 2-1 at home on Wednesday night.

The Rangers have had an inconsistent season but remain part of the logjam of teams pushing for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. With 72 points, New York sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division and is just one point behind the Montreal Canadiens (73 points) for the final wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (85 points) have had another strong year and are tied with the Florida Panthers (85 points) for the Atlantic Division lead.

Adam Edstrom (lower body) remains on IR as he faces an extended absence. Arthur Kaliyev (upper body) will also be sidelined for the rest of the season after taking a hit during a loss 2-1 in Winnipeg on March 11.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Will Cuylle
  • Line 2. LW Alexis Lafreniere - C J.T. Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad
  • Line 3. LW Chris Kreider - C Sam Carrick - RW Juuso Parssinen
  • Line 4. LW Brett Berard - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Matt Rempe
Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD K'Andre Miller - RD Will Borgen
  • Pair 2. LD Urho Vaakanainen - RD Adam Fox
  • Pair 1. LD Zac Jones - RD Braden Schneider

Goalies:

  • Starter - Igor Shesterkin
  • Backup - Jonathan Quick

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
  • Second Unit - Alexis Lafreniere, Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Vincent Trocheck, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider
  • Second Unit - Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Urho Vaakanainen, Will Borgen
Odds for Rangers vs. Maple Leafs and New York's upcoming schedule

New York is favored to pick up the win over Toronto at MSG on Thursday night.

According to Odds Sharks, the Rangers are -130 home favorites, while the Maple Leafs are +110 road underdogs. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $130 bet on the Blueshirts would net $100, while a $100 bet on the Leafs could win $110.

The Rangers will stay home to finish off the week with a Saturday night showdown at Madison Square Garden against the Vancouver Canucks. They will then head out west for three games, beginning in Los Angeles on Tuesday night against the Kings.

