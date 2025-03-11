Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets| March 11, 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight at 8:00 pm EST as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on the road. The Jets are one of hockey's best teams at 44-17-4. New York, on the other hand, is fighting desperately for a playoff spot. At 32-27-6, they're two points back of the final wild card in the East.

New York currently has just two injuries to deal with. Both defenseman Adam Fox and center Adam Edstrom are on Injured Reserve. They are the only players who won't play tonight.

The team is otherwise healthy, so we expect the following lineup. Bear in mind that things can change before puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Will Cuylle - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad LW Chris Kreider - C Sam Carrick - RW Brett Berard LW Brennan Othmann - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Matt Rempe

Defensive Pairs:

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Ryan Lindgren - Urho Vaakanainen Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Lines:

JT Miller, Zac Jones, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Alexis Lafrenière, K'Andre Miller, Vincent Trochek

Penalty Kill Units:

Mika Zibanejad, K'Andre Miller, Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Urho Vaakanainen, JT Miller, Will Borgen

The Rangers are back on the road following a home dismantling at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets won 7-3 in New York.

Odds for tonight's Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are road underdogs against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the official odds for the matchup, per Odds Shark:

The Jets are -135 to win outright.

New York is +109 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Winnipeg -1.5, which is +148.

New York is -172 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +100.

After tonight's contest, New York has two games left on their road trip. Up first is a matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Mar. 13 at 8:00 pm EDT. Then, they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Mar. 15 at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Rangers are road underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Rangers then have a four-game homestand that begins with a Mar. 16 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 pm EDT.

