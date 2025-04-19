Rangers' next HC? 3 reasons why John Tortorella reunion gamble could pay dividends

The New York Rangers have a job opening. Peter Laviolette was fired on Saturday afternoon, which leaves everyone shifting their focus to who will become the next head coach in the Big Apple.

General manager Chris Drury indicated during his media availability that they will cast a wide search for their next bench boss. However, it's not too difficult to connect the dots on a potential reunion with a veteran coach who recently became available. That being John Tortorella.

In fact, reports have already suggested that the team will consider it and that Tortorella is very intrigued by a return to New York and will push for the job. NYRonly shared the quote on X (formerly Twitter) stemming from an article by Rangers reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano.

While many will be quick to dismiss the idea, a reunion could make some sense for both parties. Let's get into three reasons why John Tortorella returning to New York could be a gamble that pays dividends.

3 reasons why a John Tortorella reunion makes sense for the New York Rangers

#1. Accountability

John Tortorella always holds his players accountable. For a Rangers team that's full of star players, they must hire a head coach who can manage all of those egos. There might not be a better fit to do so than Tortorella. His teams have always been known to work hard and be very difficult to play against.

With the likes of Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and J.T. Miller, New York needs someone who can push them and isn't afraid to call them out when necessary. We've seen how well J.T. Miller, in particular, played under Rick Tocchet in Vancouver, who is similarly mannered to Tortorella.

#2. All-in to win-now

The New York Rangers are in a position that makes sense for both them and John Tortorella. At 66 years old, if Tortorella is going to return to coaching, it has to be an opening for a team that's looking to compete for the Stanley Cup. And that's exactly what the Blueshirts want to do.

It never made sense for John Tortorella to take the job in Philadelphia to coach a rebuilding Flyers team that's nowhere near competing. With the correct coach and tweaks to the roster, the New York Rangers could get back to where they were in 2023-24.

#3. Familiarity

Lastly, the organization is very familiar with him. John Tortorella coached the Rangers for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013. He enjoyed tremendous regular-season success in that time and took the Blueshirts to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2011-12 season.

Tortorella actually coached now general manager Chris Drury for three of those seasons, so they already have a relationship. And it's well documented how fond owner James Dolan, who has plenty of say in decision-making, is of the veteran bench boss.

