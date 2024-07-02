Ranking the 5 best 2024 NHL season schedule release videos ft. New Jersey Devils

The NHL released the schedule for the 2024-25 season. The schedule release is always exciting for fans, as they can plan what games they will attend and what road trips they will make.

Some teams, however, took the schedule release to another level by releasing videos, and none did it better than the New Jersey Devils.

Ranking the 5 best 2024 NHL season schedule release videos

No. 1, New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils had defenseman Dougie Hamilton dress up as a teacher to host geography class.

Hamilton pointed out all the states and provinces where NHL teams are located and then listed when they are playing those games.

But every time he called out a state or province, Hamilton made a joke about it — the Devils won the day with their schedule release video.

No. 2, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins went out and got New England Patriots Super Bowl champion center David Andrews to help the team with their schedule release.

Andrews played the role of a teacher who was teaching Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman how to make the perfect schedule release.

No. 3, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins got veteran forward Jeff Carter — who is 39, which is considered old in the NHL — to be on his lawnmower when his kids run out with mail.

Carter threw the mail under his lawnmower, said "same old schedule" and ran it over, joking that the schedule doesn't matter. It was a funny twist.

No. 4, Utah

Utah Hockey Club are entering their first year in the NHL, and their schedule release was based on what they need to do to get ready for the league.

It started with their to-do list of getting into the NHL, launching their jerseys and making their first draft selection. It also looked at some important games: when Connor McDavid is coming to Utah, the game against the defending Stanley Cup champions and their home opener.

It was a nice touch for Utah fans to get to know more about the team and some key dates.

No. 5, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, made some marquee games movie posters in their schedule release video.

Some movies include "Step Brothers" for when Quinn Hughes and the Canucks play Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils.

They also had custom-made movie trailers for the schedule, which was one of the best of the day.

