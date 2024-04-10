Ranking the 5 NHL players to score 70 goals in a season ft. Wayne Gretzky 

As Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews continues to dazzle the hockey world with his scoring prowess, he finds himself on the brink of joining an exclusive club in NHL history: players with multiple 70-goal seasons. While Matthews has already cemented himself as one of the league's most electrifying goal scorers, achieving this milestone would solidify his status as one of the game's all-time greats.

As fans possibly anticipate Matthews' potential ascent to this elite group, here's a closer look at the distinguished players who currently hold the record for the most 70-goal seasons in their careers.

4 Times:

Wayne Gretzky (1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1984-85)

Wayne Gretzky's dominance on the ice transcended mere statistics, but his four 70-goal seasons underscored his unparalleled scoring ability. With a combination of vision, skill and hockey IQ rarely seen before or since, Gretzky revolutionized the game and left an indelible mark on NHL history.

From 1981-1985, Wayne Gretzky transformed the sport by scoring more than 70 in each season, a streak that has been unbreakable since and is likely to stand until the sun burns out.

Every other NHL player besides Wayne Gretzky to finish with a 70-goal or more season

3 Times:

Brett Hull (1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92)

Brett Hull's lethal shot and knack for finding open space made him a constant threat in the offensive zone. His three 70-goal seasons showcased his scoring prowess and solidified his place among the greatest goal scorers of his era. Brett Hull was one 70-goal season away from setting a record that would eventually be tied by Wayne Gretzky, however, Hull finished 16 goals short of the mark in 1992-93 with just 54 goals.

2 Times:

Mario Lemieux (1987-88, 1988-89)

Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Mario Lemieux's talent was undeniable. His two 70-goal seasons were a testament to his exceptional skill and ability to dominate games with his scoring touch. After two Stanley Cup wins in the early 90s, Lemiuex never again came close to adding to his total of 70 goal seasons.

1 Time:

Phil Esposito (1970-71)

Alex Mogilny (1992-93)

Teemu Selanne (1992-93)

Jari Kurri (1984-85)

Bernie Nicholls (1988-89)

While these players may have achieved the milestone of a single 70-goal season, their contributions to the game are no less significant. Each player left an indelible mark on the sport and helped shape the NHL into what it is today.

As Auston Matthews inches closer to potentially joining this esteemed group, fans eagerly await the possibility of witnessing history in the making. With his unparalleled skill and determination, Matthews has the potential to etch his name alongside the greatest goal scorers in NHL history.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Matthews as he continues his quest for greatness on the ice.