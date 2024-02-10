Ranking the 5 tallest NHL players of all time ft. Zdeno Chara

Standing tall amidst the fast-paced and physically demanding realm of ice hockey, the tallest NHL players can benefit greatly. They have longer reaches due to their height. This helps them make strong shots, protect the puck better, and have a strong aura near the net. Every inch matters in this fast-moving sport.

Let's take a look at the tallest players in NHL history:

5 tallest NHL players of all time

#5, Andrej Suster (6-foot-7)

Andrej Suster may not have the same popularity as other big stars, but his size makes him hard to miss on the ice. He’s played for several NHL teams, where he’s been a key player in wins. People may not know him for scoring a lot, but he’s great at stopping forwards and guarding his team's goal.

Now, Suster plays for Kolner Haie in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Before heading to the DEL, he played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks in the NHL. Suster wasn’t drafted; he first played in the NHL with the Lightning in 2013 after three seasons of college hockey with the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Tied #2, John Scott (6-foot-8)

Throughout his NHL journey, John Scott was a symbol of toughness. His main purpose was to boost his team's energy by getting physical in the game. He hopped from team to team, but everywhere, his team-first mindset gained respect.

Scott was a defender in professional hockey for about 10 years. He played for the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, and Montreal Canadiens.

Tied #2, Tyler Myers (6-foot-8)

Tyler Myers made heads turn in his first NHL season, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. At 6-foot-8, his size and ability quickly caught the eye. Mainly played as a defenseman, he was known for his standout defensive skills on the blue line.

Awards like the Norris Trophy proved his status as a respected and notably tall defenseman. Now he plays for the Vancouver Canucks, but Buffalo Sabres first saw his potential and chose him in the first round, 12th overall, of the 2008 draft.

Tied #2, Joe Finley (6-foot-8)

Despite his brief tenure in the league, Joe Finley left a lasting impression. Known for his intimidating presence and fearless style of play, he could dominate opponents.

While his scoring record may have been modest, his towering stature and unwavering determination rendered him a valuable asset to his teams. Finley competed in twenty-one games in the NHL, representing both the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders from 2011 to 2013.

#1, Zdeno Chara (6-foot-9)

Standing head and shoulders above most of his opponents, Zdeno Chara is a towering presence on the ice. His impressive extensive twenty-year career has secured his place in history.

Chara, key in bringing the Stanley Cup to the Boston Bruins in 2011, is also known for executing the NHL's fastest recorded shot, a whopping 108.8 mph. Chara has received many recognitions, including the esteemed Norris Trophy and multiple All-Star positions.