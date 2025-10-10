Ranking 5 worst 2025-26 NHL season opener losses after every team's first game ft. New York Rangers

The 2025-26 NHL season is fully underway with every team playing at least one game. The early action has shown plenty of highlight-worthy plays and big-name performances from the game’s top stars.

Ad

But along the way, some teams have suffered devastating home opener losses that have left fans scratching their heads.

So, here’s a look at the five worth 2025-26 NHL season opener losses following each team’s first game of the new campaign.

Ranking 5 worst 2025-26 NHL season opener losses after every team's first game

#5 Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres opened their 2025-26 NHL season with a disastrous thud. The Sabres’ opener was spoiled by a New York Rangers club coming off its own disappointing loss.

Ad

Trending

The Sabres lost 4-0 to the Blue Shirts despite outshooting them 37-33. Buffalo ran into a hot Igor Shesterkin, who has now given up one goal in his first two starts of the season. The Sabres will have a chance to get their first win of the season against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

#4 Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s home opener went down the drain after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Bolts seemed in control of the game. But the Senators stormed back with four unanswered goals to get their first win of the season.

Ad

The Lightning showed some concerning defensive lapses and a somewhat shaky outing from top netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy despite his 29 saves on the night. The Lightning’s inauspicious start to the 2025-26 NHL season could change with a win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

#3 Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers were another club that blew a big lead on Opening Night. The Oilers squandered a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 in the shootout against their provincial rivals, the Calgary Flames.

Ad

The Flames took advantage of a crucial miscue by netminder Stuart Skinner to tie the game. Overtime settled nothing, with eight rounds of the shootout needed to settle the third point of the game.

The Oilers will have their chance to secure the first victory of the season on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

#2 Detroit Red Wings

The much-anticipated 2025-26 NHL season opener for Detroit Red Wings fans ended in bitter disappointment following the club's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Canadiens were coming off a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs the night before.

Ad

Despite playing on back-to-back nights, the Canadiens outplayed the Red Wings. The Habs chased Detroit starting goalie John Gibson in the second period after a soft goal. But the Red Wings will have a shot at their first win as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

#1 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers suffered a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 2025-26 NHL season opener. The game was close the entire night, before the Penguins added two empty-netters to spoil the Opening Night at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Despite a strong game from Igor Shesterkin, the Rangers could not solve Arturs Silovs, who notched the first shutout of the new season.

The Rangers' debacle quickly morphed into a shutout of their own against the Sabres. However, the victory did little to erase the bitter taste of their devastating season-opening defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama