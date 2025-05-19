Ranking the Maple Leafs Core Four’s 5 worst playoff moments of all-time

The Toronto Maple Leafs have once again been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in another early playoff exit.
Toronto lost in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in a game they got dominated. After another exit, it does appear the Core Four will be no more, so here are their five worst playoff games.
Ranking the Maple Leafs' Core Four’s 5 worst playoff moments
#5, Florida Game 5, 2025
Toronto got out to a 2-0 series lead, and the Maple Leafs had plenty of confidence they could take out the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
However, Toronto lost Games 3 and 4 but were competitive in both. In Game 5, back at home, the Maple Leafs had a chance to take control of the series.
However, Toronto lost 6-1 and were blown out, and that really was the end of the series.
#4, Boston, Game 7, 2019
In 2019, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Bruins in the first round.
However, Toronto lost Game 6 4-2 at home. In Game 7, the Maple Leafs' Core Four once again was invisible as Toronto lost 5-1.
John Tavares scored the only goal, but once again, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner weren't there when the going got tough. Boston dominated Toronto and ended their season in the first round again.
#3, Columbus, Game 5, 2020
In the bubble, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a best-of-five series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a qualifying round.
The Maple Leafs' Core Four had started to get Cup expectations this season, but Columbus was up 2-1. In Game 4, the Maple Leafs played well to force a winner-take-all Game 5.
However, in Game 5, Toronto was shut out 3-0 to lose in the qualifying round. In a winner-take-all game, the Maple Leafs' superstars weren't there, showing their lack of heart or killer instinct in the biggest games.
#2, Montreal, Game 7, 2021
The Toronto Maple Leafs' best chance to go on a deep playoff run was in 2021. The Maple Leafs played in the Canadian division and had a clear path to at least the Conference Finals.
Toronto got up 3-1 in their first-round series against Montreal. Yet, the Canadiens won Games 5 and 6 in OT to force a Game 7. However, on paper. Toronto was so much better, but in a winner-take-all game, the Core Four once again disappeared.
Toronto lost 3-1 in Game 7 to blow a 3-1 series lead and lose in the first round. This loss likely should have been the end of the Core Four.
#1, Florida, Game 7, 2025
The Toronto Maple Leafs were on home ice in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Toronto went on the road and played one of their best games of the playoffs in Game 6 to force a Game 7.
Yet, in Game 7, the story of the Core Four not showing up in the biggest games happened again. Toronto lost 6-1 and was dominated at home.
Not only did the Maple Leafs lose the series, but this loss officially ended the Core Four as Toronto was booed off the ice.
