Ranking NHL's top 5 defense pairings ahead of 2025-26 season ft. (Makar-Toews)

The NHL offseason is in its dull period as most of the top free agents have all signed, but there still could be some big moves.
However, looking ahead to the 2025-26 NHL season, some teams are better off than others on defense. Here are the five best defensive pairings heading into the season.
Ranking NHL's top 5 defense pairings
#1, Cale Makar-Devon Toews (Avalanche)
The best NHL defensive pairings are Cale Makar and Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche.
Makar is the best defenseman in the NHL, and Toews is a great defenseman as well. The two are so good that they were Canada's top pairing at the 4 Nations and should be the top pairing for the Olympics.
Makar won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL, which was the second time he won. Toews, meanwhile, plays well defensively, which makes it such a good pairing as Makar is an offensive defenseman.
#2, Evan Bouchard-Mattias Ekholm (Oilers)
Bouchard and Ekholm are very similar to Makar and Toews.
Bouchard is one of the best offensive defenseman in the NHL, while Ekholm is a good shutdown defenseman who can also add offense like Toews does.
The Oilers have a good one-two punch with Bouchard and Ekholm, as they have been a key reason why the Oilers have made the Cup Final in back-to-back years.
#3, Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek (Canucks)
Quinn Hughes is in the running with Cale Makar for the best defenseman in the NHL, but his pairing comes in third as Filip Hronek is a tad worse than Toews and the Oilers' pairing.
Hughes is a one-time Norris Trophy winner and had 92 points two seasons ago, but last season, he dealt with injuries. Hronek, meanwhile, is a good shutdown defenseman, which makes this pairing so elite.
#4, Thomas Harley-Miro Heiskanen (Stars)
If Dallas continues to play Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen together, it is one of the best defensive pairings in the NHL.
However, with a new coach, it's uncertain if this pairing will continue, but even if it's Esa Lindell and Heiskanen, it will be one of the top defensive pairings this season.
Heiskanen is one of the best defensemen in the NHL, while Harley's stock grew a ton after representing Canada at the 4 Nations.
#5, Gustav Forsling-Aaron Ekblad (Panthers)
The Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cups as their defense has been a key reason why, especially its top pairing.
Aaron Ekblad re-signed with the Panthers, and he will be paired up with Forsling again, as it's one of the top pairings in the NHL. The pairing can be put out when Florida needs a goal or is protecting a lead, which is why it's one of the top pairings in the NHL.
