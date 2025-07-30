Ranking NHL’s top 5 goalie tandems heading into 2025-26 season ft. Winnipeg Jets

To win in the NHL, teams need to have a star goalie to lead them in the playoffs. But, as goalies are playing fewer and fewer games, a tandem is key.
Entering the 2025-26 NHL season, there are multiple teams that have a leg up on others in goaltending. Here are the top five goalie tandems entering the season.
NHL’s top 5 goalie tandems
#1, Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have the best goalie tandem due to the fact that Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner, is their starter.
Hellebuyck was just named the best goalie and the MVP last season, which puts the Jets atop this list. However, Winnipeg's backup goalie is Eric Comrie, who would be one of the better backups in the NHL.
#2, Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups in large part due to their starting goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky.
Bobrovsky is entering the final year of his deal, but he is still one of the best goalies in the NHL.
Florida also acquired Daniil Tarasov this offseason to be their backup. Tarasov went 7-10-2 with a 3.54 GAA and a .881 SV%, which isn't great. But Bobrovsky will play a ton, which makes the Panthers tandem one of the best in the NHL.
#3, New York Rangers
The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs last season, which was a surprise, but entering this season, New York is a threat to make it, in large part due to their goaltending.
The Rangers have Igor Shesterkin as their starting goalie, who's one of the best goalies in the NHL. New York also brought back Jonathan Quick to be the backup.
Quick used to be one of the best goalies in the NHL, but has spent the last couple of years as a backup and mentor. The 39-year-old is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP in 2012.
#4, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning would have been atop this list years ago, as Andrei Vasilevskiy was a key reason why Tampa Bay won back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.
However, Vasilevskiy's play has taken a step back, especially in the playoffs. Yet, the Russian is still one of the best goalies in the NHL.
The backup is Jonas Johnansson, who's nothing special, but the Bolts are on this list due to Vasilevskiy.
#5, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are the definition of a tandem this season, as Toronto has Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.
The other team on this list will have their starting goalie start 50-60 games this season, but the Maple Leafs will be more evenly split.
Stolarz and Woll will both play around 40 games, and both have the ability to be a No. 1 goalie.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama