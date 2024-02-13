Ranking the NHL Stadium Series 2024 jerseys from worst to best

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is set to take place on Feb. 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium.

On Feb. 17, the Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils, and the day after, the New York Islanders will play the New York Rangers.

Ahead of the outdoor games, each team revealed its jersey for the game. Following the jerseys being released, let's rank them from worst to best.

2024 NHL Stadium Series jerseys ranked

#4 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Stadium Series jersey was seemingly universally disliked by NHL fans and considered the worst of the four.

The jersey feels quite basic, and not much thought went into it. It is a navy blue jersey with an orange strip with Isles spelled out on it. There are no special logos or unique designs for the outdoor game.

#3 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers logo is clean, but a knock is the size of the letters spelling out NYR.

The letters seem too big for the front of the jersey. The Rangers have one of the more iconic logos in the NHL and should have used it for their Stadium Series jersey.

The sleeves are a nice touch with the red, white, and blue stripes, but the jersey could have been much better.

#2 New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils Stadium Series jersey is crisp, but it is similar to their normal jersey.

Many fans believe the colors should have been flipped, with the logo being red and the jersey being black, which would have stood out well. The black logo seems a little lost on the red jersey.

However, that is a small knock as New Jersey did a great job with their Stadium Series jersey.

#1 Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers jersey would be one of the nicest in the NHL if this was their permanent jersey.

The white front looks clean while the back with orange and black is a nice touch. The jersey design was great, and the white should look fantastic outdoors, popping out with the orange touch.