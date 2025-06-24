Ranking Philadelphia Flyers' all-time top 5 strongest NHL draft classes

The Philadelphia Flyers will be making three selections this weekend in both the first and second round of the NHL draft, barring any trades between now and then.

Ad

With plenty of talented players available, this could very well end up being a massive year for Philly fans. But how would it stack up against the best draft classes in the franchise's history?

Looking at the top five draft classes in Philadelphia Flyers history

#1: 1969 NHL draft

In the 1969 NHL draft, the Flyers drafted Bobby Clarke, who is widely considered to be the best player in franchise history. Clarke spent the entirety of his career with Philly, logging 1,210 points in 1,144 career games.

Ad

Trending

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

Additionally, he led the team to two Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, while winning the Hart Trophy three times. 1969 also saw the team draft players like Dave Schultz and Don Saleski.

Ad

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#2: 1972 NHL draft

Ad

While it was Bobby Clarke who led the way as Philly won back-to-back titles in the 70s, the Flyers' 1972 selections, Bill Barber, Tom Bladon and Jimmy Watson, played an integral role in the team's success.

Barber spent the entirety of his career with the team, setting a franchise record with 420 goals. On the other hand, Watson went down in Flyers history as a top defenseman.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

#3: 2023 NHL draft

Ad

In Philadelphia Flyers history, only 10 players had ever received All-Rookie honors. Last year, Matvei Michkov became the 11th rookie in team history to be selected to an All-Rookie team.

After factoring in picks like Oliver Bonk and Carson Bjarnason, the 2023 draft class could be judged as one of Philly's best.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

#4: 2003 NHL draft

Ad

The 2003 NHL draft saw the Flyers select Jeff Carter and Mike Richards. Both players spent their formative years in the league with the team.

While Carter's most successful years were in LA after being traded by the Flyers, his stint with Philly early on in his career is seen as the groundwork that led to his Stanley Cup wins later on.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

#5: 1983 NHL draft

Ad

Before Rick Tocchet was behind the Flyers bench as a coach, he was a force to reckon with for the Flyers.

Along with Pelle Eklund and Peter Zezel, Tocchet was part of the Flyers' 1983 draft class, widely considered one of the most notable in franchise history. While Zezel and Tocchet both finished their careers elsewhere, it's hard to deny the impact both players had during their time with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama