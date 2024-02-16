Ranking the top 5 NHL Stadium Series jerseys of all time 

The NHL Stadium Series is set to return this weekend, with two games taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There have been 13 games played, and after the season ends, the total will go up to 16. It's always a fun game for fans to watch, as it's outdoors, but teams also bring out unique jerseys, which add to its allure.

Five best NHL Stadium jerseys of all time

#5 Tampa Bay Lightning, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning's Stadium Series jersey in 2022 was either well-liked or hated, but it was a very cool and unique jersey for the game.

The white jersey had a blue lightning bolt, while, instead of the logo, the front spelled the words BOLTS, which is something many Lightning fans have wanted in a jersey.

#4 Anaheim Ducks, 2013

Although the Anaheim Ducks Stadium Series jersey wasn't the Disney Mighty Ducks logo, which is universally loved, the orange jersey was crisp.

The Kings' jersey in the 2013 Stadium Series game fell flat, which only added to Anaheim's jersey looking that much better. The all-orange was a nice touch for the Ducks, as it stood out nicely.

#3 Chicago Blackhawks, 2014

The all-black Chicago Blackhawks Stadium Series jersey is one of the best that has been done.

The all-black jersey was crisp, and it certainly helps that the Blackhawks logo is one of the nicest ones in the league. But the black jersey also stood out nicely in the snow and outside.

#2 Washington Capitals, 2023

Washington's 2023 Stadium Series jersey

The Washington Capitals knocked their 2023 Stadium Series jersey out the park. The white jersey was crisp, with the logo front and center, but a nice touch was the Capitol building in Washington D.C. being part of the bird.

The white, blue and red popped out on the ice, making this jersey arguably the best best the Capitals have had.

#1 Colorado Avalanche, 2020

Colorado Avalanche's Stadium Series jersey

The best NHL Stadium Series jersey in the NHL is the Colorado Avalanche's in 2020.

Their burgundy, blue and white colors go well together, while the A also has mountains in it, which is a nice detail that didn't go unnoticed. The jersey also popped out nicely on the ice in the outdoors, which is key given fans are so far away from the ice.