Ranking the top 5 tallest goalies in NHL history ft. Jake Oettinger 

The Philadelphia Flyers have made headlines by calling up goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who stands at a towering 6-foot-8, poised to break NHL records with his impressive stature. As Fedotov prepares to make his mark in the NHL, it's worth taking a look back at some of the tallest goaltenders in league history.

Expand Tweet

Fedotov is poised to join a young and talented goalie core with the Flyers, who boast one of the top young talents at the position in Samuel Ersson, and a decent career backup in Cal Peterson. Adding Fedotov could add an interesting third wrinkle and style to the goalie room.

5 tallest goalies in NHL history (until Ivan Fedotov plays)

#1. Mads Sogaard (6-foot-7)

Leading the pack is Mads Sogaard, standing at an imposing 6-foot-7. Despite being a promising prospect for the Ottawa Senators, Sogaard's performance has been lackluster in his recent NHL appearances, with average numbers in the AHL this season.

#1. Mikko Koskinen (6-foot-7)

Sharing the same height is Mikko Koskinen, a former NHL backup goalie who split his time between the KHL and NHL. After his tenure with the Edmonton Oilers, Koskinen currently plies his trade in the Swiss professional league.

#1. Ben Bishop (6-foot-7)

Another notable name in the realm of towering netminders is Ben Bishop, also standing tall at 6-foot-7. Bishop enjoyed a successful career as one of the league's top goaltenders, although injuries hampered his consistency, especially as Andrei Vasilevskiy emerged as a prominent figure for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#4. Jake Oettinger (6-foot-6)

Just behind Bishop and the others is Jake Oettinger, a rising star for the Dallas Stars, known for his exceptional skills between the pipes. Oettinger has quickly established himself as one of the league's premier goaltenders. Notably, Oettinger was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season.

#4. Matthew O'Connor (6 foot 6)

Rounding off the list of 6-foot-6 goaltenders is Matthew O'Connor, who briefly played for the Senators in the 2015-16 season before embarking on a lengthy career in the AHL and ECHL, representing nearly a dozen teams throughout his journey.

As Ivan Fedotov prepares to make his mark in the league, his towering presence adds a new dimension to the Flyers' goaltending arsenal. Standing among the ranks of some of the tallest goaltenders in league history, Fedotov's potential to make an impact on the ice is heightened by his remarkable stature.