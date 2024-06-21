Ranking top 5 wingers available at 2024 NHL Draft feat. Ivan Demidov 

The 2024 NHL Draft is set to be held on June 28 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. As one of the most exciting moments of the yearly hockey calendar, the draft will see some of the best young players in the game take a major step in their professional careers.

The San Jose Sharks will be making the first overall selection and there is no guarantee which player the team will select, however, many experts believe that Macklin Celebrini will be the top choice. Aside from Celebrini, there are plenty of talented players in the 2024 NHL Draft, which makes the event both exciting and unpredictable.

Here's a closer look at the top 5 wingers entering the 2024 NHL Draft

#5 - Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Trending

Could history be made during the 2024 NHL Draft? Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has the chance to become the first-ever Norwegian player to be selected in the first round. A talented playmaking forward, there is a reason why he will like make history for the Scandinavian nation. The Detroit Red Wings could look to him with the 15th pick.

Expand Tweet

"Best shift of the year and it’s not the year yet. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard #NHLDraft" - @Jerome_Berube

#4 - Trevor Connelly

Trevor Connelly is one of the biggest question marks of the draft. An undeniably talented winger, it's some of his off-ice red flags that have some teams considering risking a top pick on the 18-year-old. Could his on-ice skills be enough to take a shot on the polarizing forward or will his past controversies cause him to fall? He could be the steal of the draft depending on how far he falls down boards.

#3 - Beckett Sennecke

Looking for a big winger with elite playmaking ability? Well, Beckett Sennecke might be your man. A star for the Oshawa Generals, Sennecke is a talented playmaker is not afraid to bury the puck in the net. Power, playmaking, and poise, Sennecke will be one to keep an eye on during the NHL Draft.

#2 - Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman is arguably the most talented American winger in the entire 2024 NHL Draft. A physical forward with a quick release on his shot, Eiserman could find himself taken off the board early this summer. Over the course of 57 games with the U-18 US National Team, the talented winger put on a show by chipping in 58 goals and 31 assists. The San Jose Sharks could land with the 14th pick.

Expand Tweet

"COLE EISERMAN RESTORES THE LEAD WITH A RECORD-BREAKING GOAL! He sets a new all-time US National Team Development Program goalscoring record with 127. #U18MensWorlds" - @TSN_Sports

#1 - Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov is arguably the most talented forward in the class behind Macklin Celebrini. The 18-year-old Russian has been a force for his club, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg, racking up a whopping 23 goals and 37 assists in only 30 games. He will certainly be a top target for teams looking to add a scoring threat on the wing. Demidov could be a legit goal-scoring option when he makes the jump to the NHL.