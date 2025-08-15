Ranking the worst to best eight-year NHL contract extensions signed this offseason ft. Aaron Ekblad

This offseason has seen numerous clubs sign key players to eight-year NHL contract extensions. While some have been praised as masterstrokes, others have come under scrutiny.

In total, nine eight-year NHL contract extensions have been signed this offseason. So, it’s worth taking a deeper look at which ones stand to deliver the most value and which ones could fail to live up to expectations.

So, here’s a ranking of the worst to best eight-year NHL contract extensions signed this offseason.

Worst to best eight-year NHL contract extensions

#9 Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes

Jackson Blake’s eight-year, $40.94 million deal gets the nod as the worst one of the offseason. The Carolina Hurricanes extended Blake based on one year’s worth of numbers. While some analysts have hailed the move as a masterful one, others have called it into question, given the small sample size from Blake.

#8 Trent Frederic, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Trent Frederic at last year’s deadline, hoping he could have a significant impact during the postseason. However, fans were met with mixed results. But that didn’t stop the Oilers from extending Frederic to a max-term, $30.8 million deal. If he can deliver closer to his career-highs of 18 goals and 40 from two seasons ago, Oilers fans may not complain about his $3.85 million cap hit.

#7 Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens rolled the dice big time on Noah Dobson. The Habs sent two first-round picks to the New York Islanders for the 25-year-old blue liner. Then, Montreal inked him to one of the biggests NHL contract extensions worth $76 million. Considering Dobson is coming off a down year, that extension looks like a gamble. It looks like there’s a bigger upside than a downside. But doubts linger over this contract.

#6 Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders

Dobson’s former defense partner got a huge contract extension worth $50 million from the Islanders. The Isles chose to keep Romanov over Dobson, betting on Romanov’s steady defensive presence over Dobson’s apparent offensive upside. Romanov won’t score, and that’s what drags his contract down. Otherwise, Romanov could be one of the better defensive defensemen in the NHL for years to come.

#5 Logan Stankoven, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes’ second eight-year contract extension this offseason saw them sign Logan Stankoven to a max-term deal worth $48 million. This contract is considered among the savviest moves by the club in a long time. The Canes locked up a solid two-way forward at a very reasonable cap hit. If Stankoven can top 20 goals next season, the deal will look even better.

#4 Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights

Mitch Marner’s extension was surprisingly lower than the rumored number. The Vegas Golden Knights landed the coveted winger at $96 million. The sign-and-trade worked out fine for the Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs. However, this contract could age badly. But until that happens, it’s among the best eight-year extensions.

#3 K’Andre Miller, Carolina Hurricanes

Another sign-and-trade deal saw the Hurricanes land K’Andre Miller for $60 million. The number is not bad considering K’Andre Miller is young enough to still have a significant upside. However, his two down years following a career season led the New York Rangers to have reservations regarding Miller. By the looks of it today, the Hurricanes could have gotten one of the league’s most promising blue liners at what could be a bargain.

#2 Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett was the hottest name this summer. But the Florida Panthers didn’t even let him go to market. The Cats signed Bennett to one of the cheapest NHL contract extensions worth $64 million. His $8 million cap hit is well below his estimated $10 million AAV on the open market. While Bennett’s regular-season numbers won’t impress anyone, his playoff heroics are what make this deal a smart one.

#1 Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panters

Aaron Ekblad was another major coup for the Florida Panthers. Ekblad would have been the top blue liner in the free agent market, but he never got there. Like Bennett, Ekblad took a hefty pay cut to stay in Florida and chase another Stanley Cup. His $48 million deal is among NHL contract extensions that could raise some questions as he gets older. But if the Panthers win another couple of Stanley Cups, no one will complain.

