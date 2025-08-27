Rasmus Andersson trade destinations: 3 ideal landing spots for Flames star eyeing major payday

Rasmus Andersson's name has come up in trade rumors this offseason as the Calgary Flames star defenseman is in the final year of his deal.
Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal with the Flames. If Calgary and Andersson can't agree to an extension, the Flames could go the trade route to get assets back for him.
If Calgary does look to trade Andersson as hinted by captain Mikael Backlund, here are three potential destinations for the star defenseman.
3 ideal landing spots for Rasmus Andersson
#1, Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings have been mentioned as a landing spot for Rasmus Andersson.
The Red Wings are in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought and should be aggressive in ending the drought. One area of need is defense, and general manager Steve Yzerman said adding a top-four defenseman was a need.
"The most important thing is to find players that fit," Yzerman said, via team website. "What we could use right now is a defenseman, a top four, and preferably a right shot. But it doesn’t have to be a right shot because we can move these guys around a little bit, but that would be our biggest potential need.”
Andersson is a right-shot defenseman and would be a top-pair guy to build around for Detroit.
The Red Wings also have the cap space, assets, and prospects to make a move happen.
#2, Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets are another logical landing spot for Rasmus Andersson.
The Blue Jackets' blue line is led by Zach Werenski, but if Columbus is going to be a legit contender, they need to add another top-four defenseman.
Andersson would fit that role as he would add some more offense to the blue line, which is also an area of need.
Andersson recorded 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 81 games last season.
#3, Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay doesn't have a ton of cap space, but if they can make it work, the Lightning would be interested in Andersson.
Andersson would play on the top-pairing alongside Victor Hedman, which would allow J.J. Moser to shift back to his natural left side. Erik Cernak could be part of the return, as adding Andersson would diminish his role.
