Rasmus Andersson trade destinations: 3 ideal landing spots for Flames star eyeing major payday

Rasmus Andersson's name has come up in trade rumors this offseason as the Calgary Flames star defenseman is in the final year of his deal.

Ad

Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal with the Flames. If Calgary and Andersson can't agree to an extension, the Flames could go the trade route to get assets back for him.

If Calgary does look to trade Andersson as hinted by captain Mikael Backlund, here are three potential destinations for the star defenseman.

3 ideal landing spots for Rasmus Andersson

#1, Detroit Red Wings

Ad

Trending

The Detroit Red Wings have been mentioned as a landing spot for Rasmus Andersson.

The Red Wings are in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought and should be aggressive in ending the drought. One area of need is defense, and general manager Steve Yzerman said adding a top-four defenseman was a need.

"The most important thing is to find players that fit," Yzerman said, via team website. "What we could use right now is a defenseman, a top four, and preferably a right shot. But it doesn’t have to be a right shot because we can move these guys around a little bit, but that would be our biggest potential need.”

Ad

Andersson is a right-shot defenseman and would be a top-pair guy to build around for Detroit.

The Red Wings also have the cap space, assets, and prospects to make a move happen.

#2, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are another logical landing spot for Rasmus Andersson.

The Blue Jackets' blue line is led by Zach Werenski, but if Columbus is going to be a legit contender, they need to add another top-four defenseman.

Ad

Andersson would fit that role as he would add some more offense to the blue line, which is also an area of need.

Andersson recorded 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 81 games last season.

#3, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay doesn't have a ton of cap space, but if they can make it work, the Lightning would be interested in Andersson.

Andersson would play on the top-pairing alongside Victor Hedman, which would allow J.J. Moser to shift back to his natural left side. Erik Cernak could be part of the return, as adding Andersson would diminish his role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama