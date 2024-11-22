Raymond’s late goal, perfect PK, and more: 3 reasons why Detroit Red Wings won 2-1 against New York Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off a 2-1 comeback win against the New York Islanders on Thursday night at the Little Caesars Arena.

Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring for the New York Islanders at 5:51 of the first period. The Isles held the lead the entire game until Jonatan Berggren scored the equalizer at 15:14 of the third period. Then, Lucas Raymond scored his third of the season with less than a minute to go to notch the game-winner.

So, let’s look at three reasons why the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Detroit Red Wings beat New York Islanders

#3 The Detroit Red Wings were disciplined

The Detroit Red Wings did not take a penalty till the third period. The Red Wings killed off their lone penalty, limiting the opportunities the Islanders could get with the man advantage. That situation allowed the Red Wings to play to their game, eventually outlasting the Isles in the third period.

On the flip side, the Red Wings power play went 0-for-3. The lack of success with the man advantage didn’t necessarily haunt Detroit, but it did make the game harder for the Wings to win.

#2 The Red Wings outworked the Islanders

The Islanders came out strong, scoring the game’s first goal. But as the game progressed, the Red Wings seemingly outworked the Isles, especially in the third period. The Red Wings’ push to time the game eventually bore fruit with Berggren’s equalizer.

Once the game was tied, the Wings didn’t hold back. They continued to push, cashing in on a terrible defensive miscue by Islanders’ rookie blueliner Isaiah George.

As Ryan Pulock and Dylan Larkin battled along the boards, George was unable to clear the puck. Instead, Larkin whacked the puck past George and into the high slot where Raymond buried the game-winner.

The puck battle won by Larkin is evidence that the Detroit Red Wings outworked their opponents.

#1 Raymond was big when it counted most

Lucas Raymond has been off to a relatively slow start as Thursday's goal was just his third of the season. However, it was a big one as it gave Detroit two very important points.

The Wings are looking to escape the cellar in the Atlantic Division. As such, the victory went a long way toward separating themselves from the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s worth pointing out that Raymond’s goal is what the organization expects from the talented forward. So, it’s encouraging to see Detroit’s talented players rise to the occasion.

The Wings will be off on Friday before taking on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

