Red Wings lineup today: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Utah Hockey Club | March 24, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are back on the ice on Monday as they continue their four-game road trip against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center. They are coming off different results on Saturday as Detroit lost 6-3 in Vegas while Utah beat Tampa Bay 6-4 at home.

The Red Wings (32-31-6) have been stumbling at the worst time, seeing their playoff hopes slowly fade away with every loss. Their 2-8-0 record in their last 10 games has dropped them to sixth in the Atlantic Division with 70 points, five out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Utah (75 points) is still in the wild-card hunt in the Western Conference, just six points behind St. Louis with two games in hand.

Andrew Copp (pectoral) remains on IR and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) and Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) both suffered recent injuries and are expected to be out. Meanwhile, all signs point to Jeff Petry (undisclosed) making his return to the lineup against the Hockey Club.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Michael Rasmussen - C Dylan Larkin - RW Lucas Raymond

Line 2. LW Alex DeBrincat - C Marco Kasper - RW Patrick Kane

Line 3. LW Jonatan Berggren - C J.T. Compher - RW Vladimir Tarasenko

Line 4. LW Austin Watson - C Tyler Motte - RW Craig Smith

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Ben Chiarot - RD Moritz Seider

Pair 2. LD Simon Edvinsson - RD Jeff Petry

Pair 3. LD Albert Johansson - RD Justin Holl

Goalies:

Starter - Cam Talbot

Backup - Petr Mrazek

Power Play:

First Unit - Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond

Second Unit - Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - J.T. Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider

Second Unit - Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Odds for the Red Wings vs. Hockey Club and Detroit's upcoming schedule

Detroit is a slight road underdog in Utah on Monday.

On Odds Sharks, Detroit is a +140 underdog, while Utah (32-27-11) is a -165 favorite. If the lines won't move until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Wings would net $140 and a $165 bet on the Hockey Club would win $100.

The Red Wings will complete their road trip on Tuesday in Colorado against the Avalanche. They will then head back home to host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, followed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

