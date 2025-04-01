Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | Apr. 1, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:08 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Detroit Red Wings projected lines for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues (Credits: IMAGN)

The Detroit Red Wings could register back-to-back league wins when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. A 2-1 victory over strugglers Boston Bruins team on Saturday helped Detroit end a two-game skid.

Conversely, the Blues have won nine successive games including notable wins over the Wild, Canucks, Habs, and the Avalanche. The current run of form is a significant boost to their postseason ambitions.

Fifth-placed Red Wings are three points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference. They also sit three points outside Wild Card contention in the East, adding to the pressure they will face between now and the end of the regular season.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Patrick Kane
  2. Michael Rasmussen - Marco Kasper - Lucas Raymond
  3. Jonatan Berggren - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko
  4. Craig Smith - Tyler Motte - Austin Watson

Defense

  1. Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
  2. Simon Edvinsson - Justin Holl
  3. Albert Johansson - Jeff Petry

Goalies

  1. Cam Talbot
  2. Alex Lyon

Powerplay

  1. Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider
  2. Jonatan Berggren, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson
Penalty Kill

  1. JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider
  2. Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Looking at the previous Red Wings vs. Blues meeting this season and upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

The Tuesday Red Wings vs. Blues game will be the final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Detroit holds a 1-0 lead in the season record, courtesy of a 4-0 win in December where Dylan Holloway notched his first career hat trick and Jordan Binnington turned away 19 shots.

Following the Red Wings vs. Blues game, Detroit will be back in action again on Friday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The team will then host the Florida Panthers on Sunday before embarking on a three-game road trip to see them play the Habs, Panthers, and Lightning.

