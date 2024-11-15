Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | Nov. 15, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two straight wins tonight when they face off with the Anaheim Ducks on the road. After a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, which brought them to 3-2 in their last five, Detroit will enter tonight's game with plenty of momentum against a struggling Anaheim Ducks team.

After narrowly missing the playoffs last year, the Red Wings have struggled to find the success they've hoped for in the early part of the season. Currently, the team is sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 7-7-1.

Heading into tonight's game, Alex Lyon is listed as day-to-day on the injury report with a lower-body injury despite returning to full practice on Tuesday. In addition, the team still has winger Tim Gettinger on the non-roster injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury.

When Detroit takes the ice for tonight's game against Anaheim, its lines are expected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Alex DeBrincat - C Dylan Larkin - RW Lucas Raymond LW Andrew Copp - C J.T. Compher - RW Patrick Kane LW Jonatan Berggren - C Marco Kasper - RW Vladimir Tarasenko LW Michael Rasmussen - C Joe Veleno - RW Christian Fischer

Defense:

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies:

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Powerplay:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill:

Andrew Copp, Christian Fischer, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Simon Edvinsson, Jeff Petry

Looking at the odds for tonight's Red Wings vs Ducks game and upcoming games for Detroit as they look to improve in the standings

Leading up to tonight's game, the Detroit Red Wings are sitting as favorites on most major US sportsbooks. On DraftKings, the team is heading into tonight's game as -148 favorites at the time of publication, while the Ducks are +124 underdogs.

These odds are consistent with those seen on FanDuel, where the Red Wings are -146 favorites and the Ducks are +122 underdogs. To simplify these numbers using the FanDuel odds as an example, it would take a $146 bet on Detroit as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Anaheim as the underdogs would win $122.

Following tonight's game, the Red Wings will play two more road games before returning home, including a back-to-back tomorrow against the Los Angeles Kings before closing out their road stint with a game against the Sharks on Monday.

From there, the team will play two games at home, hosting the New York Islanders on Thursday and the Boston Bruins next Saturday before a rematch with the Islanders on the road on Nov. 25.

