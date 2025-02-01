Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | Feb. 1, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings will collide with the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in a cross-conference matchup that will see the Red Wings look to build on a four-game win streak.

Since a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23, Detroit has been on a tear, picking up wins over Montreal, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and most recently, Edmonton. On the flip side, Calgary is heading into tonight's game after a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Currently, the Red Wings are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 25-21-5, one point behind the fifth-place Bruins and two points behind the fourth-place Lightning. Meanwhile, the Flames are in fourth place in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the third-place LA Kings, with six wins in their last 10 games.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Forwards:

Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Vladimir Tarasenko Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Jonatan Berggren Christian Fischer - Joe Veleno - Dominik Shine

Defense:

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies:

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Powerplay:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Marco Kasper, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill:

Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for tonight's Red Wings vs Flames game, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Flames, bettors are split nearly right down the middle.

On FanDuel, Detroit has -106 odds, while on the flip side, Calgary has -113 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Detroit has -105 odds, while Calgary has -115 odds.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $106 bet on Detroit to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $113 bet on the Flames would win $100.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will head to Vancouver for a showdown with the Canucks tomorrow before playing the Kraken in a road game on Tuesday. The team will head back home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning next Saturday before a two-week hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off.

