Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | March 14, 2025

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will look to pick up their second straight win when they collide with the Carolina Hurricanes on the road. In their most recent outing Wednesday, the Red Wings were able to snap a six-game skid by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at home.

While Detroit's heading into this game after a win, Carolina is heading into the game in the middle of a five-game win streak that most recently saw it pick up a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

While Carolina is sitting comfortably in playoff contention in the Metropolitan Division, Detroit's hopes of a playoff berth lie within the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Currently, the team is sitting two points outside of Wild Card contention, making every game an important one for coach Todd McLellan's squad.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Elmer Soderblom - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Craig Smith - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Tyler Motte - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Shine

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies

Cam Talbot Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Michael Rasmussen, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Albert Johansson, Moritz Seider JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Hurricanes, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Red Wings and Hurricanes, Carolina is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given how well the team has played this season.

On both FanDuel and DraftKings, Carolina is a -265 favorite, while Detroit is a +215 underdog. Based on the latest lines, it would take a $265 bet on Carolina to win $100, in addition to the original bet. A $100 bet on Detroit could win $215 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will have a tough stretch over the coming week. The team will head back home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, before then hitting the road for a game with the Capitals on Tuesday, and a rematch with the Golden Knights next Saturday.

With the team just out of arms reach of a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, the stakes couldn't be higher heading into the final stretch of the season.

