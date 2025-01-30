Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers | Jan. 30 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. They'll visit the red-hot Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of two teams in different tiers right now. The Oilers are leading their division with a record of 32-15-3. Detroit, on the other hand, is in sixth at 24-21-5.

The Wings have a couple of injuries to note. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko has been day-to-day, so his status in the lineup is subject to change based on how he is before the game starts tonight. Left wing J.T. Compher is day-to-day as well. Right wing Patrick Kane and Defenseman Jeff Petry are on the Injured Reserve right now.

With those injuries in mind, here's what Detroit's lines should look like tonight. Note that they are subject to change before 9:00 p.m.:

Trending

Marco Kasper (LW) - Dylan Larkin (C) - Lucas Raymond (RW) Alex DeBrincat (LW) - Andrew Copp (C) - Vladimir Tarasenko* (RW) Elmer Soderblom (LW) - J.T. Compher* (C) - Christian Fischer (RW) Michael Rasmussen (LW) - Joe Veleno (C) - Jonatan Berggren (RW)

*Day-to-day

Defense Pairs:

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goaltenders:

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Powerplay Lines:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Marco Kasper, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko*, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill Units:

Tyler Motte, Michael Rasmussen, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

The Wings are on the road after an undefeated three-game homestand. They beat the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings.

Odds for tonight's Red Wings game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Detroit Red Wings are underdogs on the road against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the official odds according to Odds Shark:

Edmonton is -238 to win outright.

Detroit is +187 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Edmonton -1, which is +100.

The Wings are +100 to cover.

The total is set at 7.5 goals.

The over is +255.

The under is a staggering -400.

After tonight, the Wings stay out on the road for three more games. Next up is a visit to the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

On Sunday, at 8:00, the Red Wings will visit the Vancouver Canucks. They close out the road trip with a trip to take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback